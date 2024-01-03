Bitcoin Price Looks Unstoppable as BTC Bulls Target $48K

Bitcoin price remains above the $45,000 resistance. It appears that BTC is preparing for gains above the $46,000 level in the short term.

Bitcoin extended its rise and traded near the $46,000 level.

The price is trading above $45,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish flag forming with resistance near $45,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

Unless there is a wave of correction below $44,800, the pair may start a new rise.

Bitcoin price likely to rise further

Bitcoin price started a fresh rise above the $44,000 and $44,500 resistance levels. BTC even broke the $45,000 level to move into the bullish zone.

A new multi-week high was formed near $45,900 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a slight decline from the $45,900 level. The price dropped below the $45,500 level. It also tested the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $41,300 to high $45,900.

Bitcoin is now trading above $45,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $45,300 level. There is also a key bullish flag forming with resistance near $45,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is $46,000. The price may rise further if it closes above the $46,000 level. The next major resistance lies at $46,800. Any further gains above the $46,800 level could open the door for a move towards the $48,000 level.

More downsides to BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $45,300 resistance zone, it could start a downward correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $44,800 level.

The next major support is near $44,000. If there is a move below $44,000, there is a risk of more losses. In the mentioned case, the price may drop towards the $43,600 support or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, leading to a rise from the low of $41,300 to the high of $45,900 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $44,800, followed by $44,000.

Key resistance levels – $45,300, $46,000, and $46,800.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com