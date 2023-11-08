Bitcoin price looks to rise as Santa Claus rally could start any minute – Analyst

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are struggling to hold support at $35,300 after the top crypto dropped below its 2023 all-time high of $36,000 on Tuesday in what many analysts are calling a “short squeeze.”

The increase came as open interest (OI) in Bitcoin futures surpassed $15 billion, leading technical analysts to warn that volatility was about to increase, with many worried that the price of BTC would then drop lower.

“Yes, there was a significant increase in OI overnight – it appears to be similar – shorts are participating in passive bids at the local low here,” Said Market Analyst Credibull Crypto. “We have a large increase in OI, net sales to competitors, funding decreases, and limited bids being filled. A good squeeze recipe.”

Exchange BTC Futures Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass

“Open interest is still rising and it looks like shorts have more float here in the OI build up. $34,800 ~ prime price for a squeeze,” he said.

Data provided by Coinglass shows that over the last 24 hours, 38,731 traders liquidated their positions for a total of $87.4 million.

Bitcoin bears are now attempting to establish dominance after pushing BTC to a daily low of $35,105, while bulls are strategizing on how they can eventually break free from resistance near $35,300 and take the next steps in price. Can push for.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

“Next week’s US CPI data could lead to another rally in Bitcoin if inflation falls again,” said Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport. “Ahead of this data release, we can see Bitcoin attempting to break out of its recent $34,000 – $35,000 trading range. A break above $36,000 could take Bitcoin towards our next technical resistance level at $40,000, potentially reaching $45,000 by the end of 2023.”

Thielen pointed to “three ‘macro bullish’ data points” as inspiration for the recent moves higher. “The US Treasury Department is slowing the pace of long-term debt issuance, which indicates that bond yields should fall; Chair Powell’s dovish stance during the press conference after the FOMC meeting, indicating that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates again during the cycle; And the disappointing US employment data reinforces the first two points,” he said.

“The next important macro data point will be the US CPI (inflation) data, due to be released next Tuesday, November 14,” Thielen said. “With a continued increase in buyers during US trading hours and Bitcoin’s ongoing attempt to break out, we could see a price rally towards the end of the month (and year). Santa Claus rally can start at any time.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com