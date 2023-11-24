Bitcoin Price Key Indicators Suggest Strong Case for Another Rally

Bitcoin price remains above $37,000. BTC is consolidating and could soon aim for another rally if it surpasses the $38,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin is still consolidating below the $37,750 resistance.

The price is trading above $37,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $37,420 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

If the pair clears the $38,000 resistance zone it could start a strong rise.

Bitcoin price remains supported

Bitcoin price remained well-bid and started a steady rise above the $37,000 resistance. BTC pared all losses and even revisited the $37,750 resistance zone. It seems that the bulls are still struggling to clear the $37,750 resistance zone.

A high was formed near $37,848 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was an upside move below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the low at $35,645 to high at $37,848.

Bitcoin is now trading above $37,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $37,420 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,420 level.

The first major resistance is forming near $37,750. The main resistance is still near the $38,000 level. A close above the $38,0000 resistance could trigger a strong rise.

The next major resistance could be near $38,800, above which BTC could rise and test the $39,200 level. In the mentioned case, it may even rise to the $40,000 resistance.

Another decline in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,750 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,200 level.

The next major support is $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. The first major support lies at $36,750 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from low $35,645 to high $37,848. If there is any movement below $36,750, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $36,000 support in the near term. The next major support or target could be $35,650.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $37,000, followed by $36,750.

Key resistance levels – $37,750, $38,000, and $38,800.

source: www.newsbtc.com