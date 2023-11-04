Bitcoin price performance was one of the most spectacular stories in the crypto market in the month of October. While some crypto analysts currently have bearish projections for the leading cryptocurrency, others maintain a positive stance for BTC’s performance in November and beyond.

A crypto analyst known by the pseudonym Mags on the X (formerly Twitter) platform has recently provided insight into Bitcoin price action, calming the bearish sentiments surrounding the leading cryptocurrency.

The current cycle saw its own black swan event.

Bitcoin enthusiasts and analysts are closely monitoring the coin’s price movements, with some skeptics anticipating a significant drop to $12,000. On the other hand, Maggs said on X that Bitcoin’s recent slow but steady upward trajectory suggests a different story.

The crypto analyst said that the current Bitcoin price action resembles a phase of vertical accumulation, indicating the possibility of a parabolic surge in the near future. Maggs claimed that people were in disbelief, waiting for a huge drop in prices.

Furthermore, Maggs suggested that most recession projections centered around the possible occurrence of a Black Swan event. For context, a black swan event refers to an unexpected event that occurs beyond what is normally expected in a situation and has potentially serious consequences.

However, the analyst believes that the anticipated Black Swan event has already occurred. While the Black Swan event in the 2021 bull cycle was a COVID-19-induced market crash, the collapse of the FTX exchange in the current bull cycle was seen as its own Black Swan event.

As a result of the collapse of FTX, the price of Bitcoin dropped to $15,500. Nevertheless, the price of BTC has been slowly rising and has increased by more than 120% since the market crash. This steady price increase reflects the cryptocurrency’s robust nature and ability to recover from unexpected setbacks.

The price of Bitcoin has declined over the past weeks, having increased by more than 25% in the past month. However, it is worth noting that the leading cryptocurrency has slowed down somewhat over the past few days, with a price increase of only 1.9% in the past week.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at $34,765, representing a 1.5% price surge in the last 24 hours. Although the market leader broke the $35,000 mark and traveled as high as $35,700 in the past week, it has struggled to maintain momentum and stay above $35,000.

