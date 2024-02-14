Bitcoin price holds support, will BTC's bullish trend continue soon?

Bitcoin price started falling from the $50,400 area. BTC tested $48,250 and is currently attempting a fresh rise above $50,000.

Bitcoin price remains above the $48,250 and $48,500 support levels.

The price is trading above $48,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $48,750 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward move if it clears the $50,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price remains supported

Bitcoin price surged above the $48,800 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $50,000 resistance zone before entering a bear market. The price made a new multi-week high near $50,339 before declining.

It had dropped below the $49,500 and $49,200 levels. The price dropped below $49,000, but bulls were active above the $48,250 support. A low was formed near $48,240 and the price is now moving higher. There was a move above the $48,800 area.

Bitcoin has surpassed the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $50,390 to low $48,240. It is now trading above $48,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $48,750 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. Immediate resistance is near the $49,880 level or the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent drop from the $50,390 high to $48,240 low.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be $50,000, above which another nice rise in price could start. The next stop for the bulls could probably be $50,400. A clear move above the $50,400 resistance could send the price towards the $51,200 resistance. The next resistance could be near the $52,000 level.

Another decline in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $50,000 resistance zone, it could start another downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $49,200 level.

The first major support is $48,800 and the trend line. If there is a close below $48,800, the price may gain further bearish momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the support at $47,800.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $49,000, followed by $48,750.

Key resistance levels – $50,000, $50,400, and $51,200.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com