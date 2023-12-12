December 12, 2023
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support, Can Bulls Clear This Key Hurdle?


Bitcoin price declined again and retested the $40,000 support zone. BTC is rising, but it needs to overcome $42,350 to move into positive territory.

  • Bitcoin is attempting a fresh rise above the $40,000 support zone.
  • The price is trading below $43,600 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $41,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may gain bullish momentum after overcoming the $42,350 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price remains supported

Bitcoin price fell significantly below the $43,500 and $43,200 support levels. BTC even fell below the $41,200 support before the bulls emerged. A low was formed near $39,999 and the price is now trying to make a fresh move higher.

The price climbed above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside swing from the high of $44,699 to the low of $39,999. Furthermore, there was a break above a bearish trend line connecting with resistance near $41,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

However, Bitcoin is still trading below $43,600 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $42,000 level. The first major resistance is forming near $42,350. It is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $44,699 high to $39,999 low.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $42,350 resistance could trigger a sustained rise. The next major resistance could be near $43,000, above which BTC could rise to the $44,000 level. A clear move above the $44,000 level could set the pace for a test of $45,000.

Does the decline present a buying opportunity in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $42,350 resistance zone, it could start another decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $41,200 level.

The next major support is near $40,550, below which the price may test the $40,000 zone. If there is a move below $40,000, there is a risk of a sharp decline. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $38,500 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 30 level.

Key support levels – $41,200, followed by $40,000.

Key resistance levels – $42,400, $43,200, and $44,200.

