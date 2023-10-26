Bitcoin price hits new high as bulls aim for another 10% surge

Bitcoin price remained above the $33,200 support zone. BTC is rising and may aim for a new rally above the $35,000 resistance.

Bitcoin is moving up again and approaching the $35,000 resistance.

The price is trading above $34,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $34,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh uptrend if there is a close above the $35,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price eyes more gains

Bitcoin price corrected gains from the $35,000 resistance zone. BTC fell below the $34,200 and $34,000 levels. However, bulls were active above the $33,200 level.

A low was formed near $33,250 and the price recently started a fresh rise. There was a clear move above the $34,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $35,225 high to the $33,250 low.

Bitcoin is now trading above $34,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $34,220 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $34,750 level or the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $35,225 high to $33,250 low. The next major resistance could be near $35,000. The main resistance is now forming near the $35,200 area.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A clear move above the $35,200 barrier could trigger another bounce. The next major resistance could be $36,500. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,000 level in the coming days.

Another decline in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $35,000 resistance zone, it could start another decline. On the downside, immediate support lies near the $34,200 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near the $33,250 level. If there is a move below the $33,250 support, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $31,500 level in the coming sessions.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $34,200, followed by $33,250.

Key resistance levels – $34,750, $35,000, and $35,200.

source: www.newsbtc.com