Bitcoin price hits $50K again, why BTC may start a short-term correction

Bitcoin price increased by 5%

Bitcoin price remains in the positive zone above the $48,000 resistance zone. BTC extended its rally and climbed above the $48,800 resistance zone. Ultimately, the price moved above the $50,000 level.

A new multi-week high was formed near $50,339 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a slight decline below the $50,000 level. The price is still above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from low of $47,642 to high of $50,339.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Immediate resistance lies near the $50,250 level. The next major resistance could be $50,400, above which another decent rise in the price could start. The next stop for the bulls could probably be $51,200. A clear move above the $51,200 resistance could send the price towards the $52,000 resistance. The next resistance could be near the $53,000 level.

Downside correction in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $50,250 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, immediate support lies near the $49,750 level or the channel trend line.

The first major support is $49,000 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from low $47,642 to high $50,339. If there is a close below $49,000, the bearish momentum in the price may increase. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the support at $47,650.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $49,750, followed by $49,000.

Key resistance levels – $50,250, $50,400, and $51,200.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com