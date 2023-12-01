Bitcoin (BTC) reached $39,000 for the first time since mid-2022 on December 1 as the United States Federal Reserve increased hopes for policy easing.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Powell: Ending hikes would be “premature”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed BTC’s new 19-month price high of $39,000 on Bitstamp.

Bitcoin bulls, already in a strong position, beat resistance as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took the stage at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia for a scheduled appearance.

“The FOMC remains firmly committed to getting inflation down to 2% over time and keeping policy accommodative until we are confident that inflation is on track to that objective,” he said in prepared remarks.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when the policy might ease.”

Keeping his tone cautious, Powell appeared to boost risk asset sentiment with his comments on the current state of the US economy and progress toward reducing inflation.

Responding, financial commentary resource Kobe Leiter was one of the more serious views on what the Fed might do in the future.

“Their story has not changed from last year, but markets are demanding the Fed pivot,” it said. wrote In part of a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“As we have said before, the Fed would rather promote a mild recession than risk a resurgence of inflation. This means that a longer pause is still possible.

Yet Bitcoin took full advantage of the mood, contrasting with a flat reaction to the US macro data print earlier in the week.

As Cointelegraph reported, the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, is scheduled for mid-December, when any changes to interest rates will be announced. As of Dec. 1, market expectations favored a lopsided rate hike, according to data from CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Fed target rate probability chart. Source: CME Group

BTC price target rises above $39,000

Turning to the Bitcoin markets, popular trader Dan Crypto Trades revealed the size of sell-side liquidity involved in the brief visit to $39,000.

#bitcoin It literally took 2 minutes ✅ pic.twitter.com/ii8CCoMchW – Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) 1 December 2023

Meanwhile, Keith Allen, co-founder of Trading Resource Material Indicators, uploaded A snapshot of BTC/USDT order book liquidity on date X following Powell’s speech.

This suggests that $39,000 and $39,200 remain as important resistances, while the nearest substantial buyer support is at $38,000.

BTC/USDT order book liquidity data. Source: Keith Allen/x

“I strongly believe that today we will eventually close above $38K. Fellow popular trader BitQuant said a daily close above $38K is a powerful sign of a divine candle Forecast on the first day.

dan crypto trades couple Bitcoin appears to be “leaving its previous trading range at the moment”, while CryptoAid, founder of trading and training group CryptoTA, Predicted Taking Bitcoin to the next “low” at $39,200.

