Bitcoin price surged today, currently trading at around $35,300 before hitting $36K. The cryptocurrency reached its highest level in several months.

Also, Solana (SOL) continues to grow and shows no signs of slowing down.

Bitcoin hits $36,000

As cryptopotato As reported earlier today, the price of Bitcoin reached almost $35K (on Binance), reaching an 18-month peak.

As seen in the chart, BTC was unable to maintain its price at $36K and later dropped back to where it is currently trading at around $35,300.

The move boosted the entire cryptocurrency market and left liquidated positions worth a total of $160 million in the last 24 hours. $100 million of these were short positions, indicating the bulls’ complete control during the uptrend.

BTC’s growth has also had a positive impact on its dominance, which currently stands at 51%. This shows that Bitcoin has outperformed altcoins in the last 24 hours. Of course, this is not true for all altcoins.

Solana (SOL) continues to rise

Solana has undoubtedly been the hottest story of the past week, surging by more than 33% in the period. In the last 24 hours alone, the cryptocurrency has increased by a total of 12% and is currently trading at around $43.60.

As can be seen in the heatmap above, most of the market is in the green, with some altcoins making major gains – not just Solana. For example, Uniswap’s UNI is up 13%, while ADA and DOGE are also seeing significant gains.

Overall, the best performing altcoin among the top 100 is AAVE, up nearly 16% during the day, followed by UNI and SOL.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is Rollbit’s RLB, which is down 10.4% and is the biggest losing cryptocurrency so far.

