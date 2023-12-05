Bitcoin price hits 2023 high, so why are retail traders waiting on the sidelines?

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market exceeded $1.55 trillion on December 5, driven by notable weekly gains of 14.5% for Bitcoin (BTC) and 11% for Ether (ETH). Notably, this milestone, which marks the highest level in 19 months, propelled Bitcoin to become the world’s ninth-largest tradable asset, surpassing the meta’s $814 billion capitalization.

Despite the recent uptick, analysts note that retail demand has remained relatively stable. Some attribute this to the strong impact of the inflationary environment and declining interest in credit, given that interest rates remain above 5.25%. Although analyst Rajat Soni’s post has dramatized the situation, the basics remain true.

Retail investors are not paying attention #bitcoin, They are more worried about whether they will be able to pay rent or put food on the table. They will likely start focusing near the next top (IMO sometime in 2025) and they will FOMO into a position before… – Rajat Soni, CFA (@rajatsonifnance) 2 December 2023

Many US economic indicators, including wages, salaries and household net worth, have reached record highs. However, one analyst, Ed Yardeni, suggests that a “Santa Claus Rally” may occur as early as this year, with the S&P 500 gaining 8.9% in November.

This increase reflects declining inflation pressures and strong employment data. Still, investors remain cautious, with about $6 trillion of “dry powder” stashed in money market funds and waiting on the sidelines.

Did retail traders miss out on Bitcoin and Ether’s recent gains?

With no reliable indicators to track retail participation in cryptocurrency, beyond relying solely on Google Trends and crypto-related app download rankings, a comprehensive data set is necessary to draw conclusions. To determine whether retail traders have missed the rally, it is essential that the indicators align across different sources.

The premium of USD Tether (USDT) in China serves as a valuable gauge of retail demand in the crypto market. This premium measures the difference between peer-to-peer USDT trades based in yuan and the value of US dollars. Excessive buying activity typically puts upward pressure on premiums, while bearish markets often see inflows of USDT, resulting in discounts of 3% or more.

USDT peer-to-peer vs USD/CNY. Source: OKEx

On December 5, the USDT premium relative to the yuan reached 1%, a slight improvement compared to previous weeks. However, it has remained within the neutral range and has not breached the 2% range for more than half a year. Whether retail flows are attracted to Bitcoin or altcoins, China-based investors primarily need to convert cash into digital assets.

Focusing on Google Trends, searches for “buy bitcoin” and “buy crypto” reveal a steady pattern over the past three weeks. Although there is no definitive answer to what new retail traders are interested in, these questions generally revolve around how and where to buy cryptocurrencies.

Search Trends Index, Weekly. Source: Google Trends

Notably, the current 90-day index is around 50%, showing no signs of recent improvement. This data seems counterintuitive, considering that Bitcoin is up 53% over the last 50 days, while the S&P 500 is up 4.5% during the same period. Importantly, when looked at over a longer time frame, current search levels are 90% below their all-time high in 2021.

Finally, it is important to delve deeper into the derivatives markets, especially perpetual futures, which are the preferred instruments for retail traders. Also known as inverse swaps, these contracts have an embedded rate that is compounded every eight hours. A positive funding rate suggests greater demand for leverage by longs (buyers), while a negative rate indicates that shorts (sellers) are seeking additional leverage.

Perpetual Futures Weekly Funding Rate. Source: CoinGlass

Note that the weekly funding rate for most coins fluctuates between 0.2% and 0.4% per week, indicating a slightly higher demand for leverage among longs. However, during bullish periods, this metric can easily exceed 4.3%, which is not the case for any of the top seven coins in terms of futures open interest at present.

At present, the influx of retail participants in this cycle remains elusive, especially in the case of new entrants displaying excessive optimism. While some analysts point to the Coinbase app trend, it is important to consider that Binance is currently under scrutiny from regulators, with its founder Changzeng Zhao facing potential legal issues. As a result, existing retail traders may migrate from offshore exchanges to Coinbase, rather than ushering in a new wave of crypto enthusiasts.

