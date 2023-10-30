Bitcoin price headed for another surge like last week: Know why

recently statement Via BTC increased by 15% last week. He commented, “The Bitcoin gamma contraction from last week could happen again. If BTCUSD rises to $35,750-36k, options dealers will need to buy $20 million in spot BTC for every 1% move up, which could create explosiveness if we start moving towards those levels .

Elaborating on the mechanics, Thorne explained the behavior of dealers in relation to gamma and delta. “When dealers have short gamma and the price goes up, or when their gamma is long and the price goes down, they need to buy spots to remain delta neutral. Last week’s ending will reduce the potential explosiveness, but it’s still in play. This essentially means that the activities of options dealers, motivated by the need to maintain a neutral position, can amplify price movements.

Will the price of Bitcoin rise like it did last week?

Thorne also stressed the importance of on-chain data in understanding these dynamics. He noted a continuing gap between the supply held by long-term holders and the supply held in less than 24 hours. This divergence, which has been increasing over the past year, indicates a decline in on-chain liquidity, suggesting that long-term holders are not selling their stakes, potentially leading to a reduction in supply.

Additionally, Thorne pointed to the 4-year rolling Z-score of the ratio of market cap to realized value, which is a variation of the MVRV ratio. This metric provides insight into Bitcoin’s valuation relative to its historical average. A high positive Z-score indicates potential overvaluation, while a negative Z-score may indicate undervaluation. Thorne’s observation that the pattern is beginning to resemble one seen before the last bullish run is particularly noteworthy.

Another important observation made by Thorne concerns the compression of relative cost bases. He noted a strict pattern that has historically been seen during bearish or accumulation periods before bull markets. This compression indicates that there is a consensus among different types of holders about the value of Bitcoin.

Thorne’s analysis of Bitcoin supply based on the price at which each coin was last moved is particularly enlightening. He sees a thin cost base between the current price of $34,591 and the $38,400-39,100 range. Furthermore, with 83% of the supply unchanged since prices were lower than today and nearly 70% of the supply being stable for over a year, it is clear that long-term holders are in profit and are looking to sell before even higher prices. Are waiting for. ,

Last week, as reported by NewsBTC, Thorne accurately predicted the Gamma Squeeze. He had emphasized the important role played by the options market in influencing the price trajectory of Bitcoin. “We are approaching maximum pain for gamma shorts,” Thorne warned.

In short, while Thorne does not make direct predictions about the near-term price of Bitcoin, his analysis on X provides a comprehensive overview of current market dynamics. The combination of potential gamma contraction, declining on-chain liquidity, and historical patterns all point to a favorable environment for Bitcoin bulls.

At press time, BTC traded at $34,249.

