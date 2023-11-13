Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000

Bitcoin price is recovering from gains from the $38,000 area. BTC is now consolidating and could aim for further gains above the $37,250 resistance zone.

Bitcoin started a downward correction below the $38,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading near $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a short-term descending channel forming with resistance near $37,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is consolidating gains and could start a fresh rise towards $38,000.

Bitcoin price remains bullish

Bitcoin price started a new rise above the $36,800 resistance zone. BTC gained clear momentum above the $37,000 resistance zone to move into positive territory.

It even rose as high as $38,000 before falling to $35,850. Recently, there was a fresh rise above the $37,250 level, but bears were active near $37,500. There is a high near $37,500 and the price is now consolidating gains.

There was a decline below the $37,250 level. The price tested the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $35,891 to high $37,500.

Bitcoin is now trading near $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,200 level. There is also a short-term descending channel forming with resistance near $37,250 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be near $37,500, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $38,000 level. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,800 level.

More downsides to BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,250 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near the $36,700 level.

The next major support is near the $36,500 area or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the low of $35,891 to the high of $37,500. If there is a move below $36,500, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $36,000 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,700, followed by $36,500.

Key resistance levels – $37,250, $37,500, and $38,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com