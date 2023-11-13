November 13, 2023
Bitcoin price has strengthened and is showing signs of a possible rise to $40,000


Bitcoin price is recovering from gains from the $38,000 area. BTC is now consolidating and could aim for further gains above the $37,250 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin started a downward correction below the $38,000 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading near $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a short-term descending channel forming with resistance near $37,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is consolidating gains and could start a fresh rise towards $38,000.

Bitcoin price remains bullish

Bitcoin price started a new rise above the $36,800 resistance zone. BTC gained clear momentum above the $37,000 resistance zone to move into positive territory.

It even rose as high as $38,000 before falling to $35,850. Recently, there was a fresh rise above the $37,250 level, but bears were active near $37,500. There is a high near $37,500 and the price is now consolidating gains.

There was a decline below the $37,250 level. The price tested the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $35,891 to high $37,500.

Bitcoin is now trading near $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,200 level. There is also a short-term descending channel forming with resistance near $37,250 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be near $37,500, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $38,000 level. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,800 level.

More downsides to BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $37,250 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near the $36,700 level.

The next major support is near the $36,500 area or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the low of $35,891 to the high of $37,500. If there is a move below $36,500, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $36,000 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,700, followed by $36,500.

Key resistance levels – $37,250, $37,500, and $38,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

In this McDonald's of Japan, the washroom sink cleans your phone - News18

In this McDonald’s of Japan, the washroom sink cleans your phone – News18

November 13, 2023

Roundtable prepares roadmap to harness untapped potential of Kashmir through skill development and innovation driven entrepreneurship

November 13, 2023

You may have missed

In this McDonald's of Japan, the washroom sink cleans your phone - News18

In this McDonald’s of Japan, the washroom sink cleans your phone – News18

November 13, 2023

Roundtable prepares roadmap to harness untapped potential of Kashmir through skill development and innovation driven entrepreneurship

November 13, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Global markets-Higher US yields hurt Asia shares; Yen hits one-year low

November 13, 2023
Will SOL price continue to rise? Could the bulls send Solana to $75?

Will SOL price continue to rise? Could the bulls send Solana to $75?

November 13, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Everything you need to know about the Dutch general election

November 13, 2023
GF Honor to close the transaction: Strong focus on value creation and attractive end markets with new piping system setup

GF Honor to close the transaction: Strong focus on value creation and attractive end markets with new piping system setup

November 13, 2023