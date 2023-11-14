November 14, 2023
Bitcoin price has little momentum above $37K, but downside is likely limited


Bitcoin price is consolidating gains below the $37,000 area. BTC could gain momentum if there is a close above the $36,800 and $37,000 levels.

  • Bitcoin is maintaining gains above the $36,000 support zone.
  • The price is trading below $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $36,600 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may make another attempt to gain strength above $37,000.

Bitcoin price finds major support

Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $37,500 resistance. However, BTC failed to advance above the $38,000 resistance. A high was formed near $37,423 and the price started a decline.

It had gone below the pivot level of $37,000. The price dropped below the $36,500 level but remained above $36,000. There is a low near $36,183 and the price is now rising. There was a move above the $36,450 level. The price is trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from high $37,423 to low $36,183.

Bitcoin is now trading below $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $36,600 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $36,600 level. The next major resistance could be at $36,800 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $37,423 to low $36,183. The first major resistance is near $37,000, above which the price may see further gains.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

In the mentioned case, it may test the $37,500 level. Any further gains could push BTC to the $38,000 level, above which the price could accelerate and rally to $40,000.

Another decline in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $36,800 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near $36,180 levels.

The next major support is near $36,000. If there is a move below $36,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $35,500 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,180, followed by $36,000.

Key resistance levels – $36,600, $36,800, and $37,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com

