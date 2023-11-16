November 16, 2023
Bitcoin price has increased by 5% and it seems that the $38,000 barrier will be overcome


Bitcoin price resumed its rise from the $34,650 support. BTC has risen by more than 5% and is now attempting to break above the $38,000 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin started a new rally from the $34,650 support area.
  • The price is trading above $36,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $36,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may continue its upward move if it clears the $38,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price retraces all losses

Bitcoin price started falling from the $38,000 resistance. BTC fell below the $36,000 and $35,500 levels. The price dropped below $35,000. However, the bulls were active near the $34,650 support zone.

A low was formed near $34,666 and the price started a new rise. There was a sharp rise above the $36,000 and $37,000 levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $36,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price has increased by more than 5% and has retested the $38,000 resistance zone. There is a high near $37,950 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above $36,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from low $34,666 to high $37,950.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,850 level. The next major resistance could be near $38,000 or recent highs. A close above the $38,000 resistance could trigger a strong rise.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near $38,800, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $39,200 level. Any further gains could push BTC towards the $40,000 level.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $38,000 resistance zone, it could start another downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,450 level.

The next major support is $36,500 or the 100-hour simple moving average. If there is a move below $36,500, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $35,850 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 60 level.

Key support levels – $37,450, followed by $36,500.

Key resistance levels – $37,850, $38,000, and $38,800.

source: www.newsbtc.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion

Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion

November 16, 2023
What does Kim Kardashian do for a living?

What does Kim Kardashian do for a living?

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion

Researchers engineer nanoparticles using ion radiation to advance clean energy, fuel conversion

November 16, 2023
What does Kim Kardashian do for a living?

What does Kim Kardashian do for a living?

November 16, 2023
Biden and Xi highlight economic rivalry in rare talks

Biden and Xi highlight economic rivalry in rare talks

November 16, 2023
Bitcoin price has increased by 5% and it seems that the $38,000 barrier will be overcome

Bitcoin price has increased by 5% and it seems that the $38,000 barrier will be overcome

November 16, 2023
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday, November 15

5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday, November 15

November 16, 2023
Today’s ‘Connections’ Answers and Hints for Thursday, September 14

Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for Thursday, November 16

November 16, 2023