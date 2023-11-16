Bitcoin price has increased by 5% and it seems that the $38,000 barrier will be overcome

Bitcoin price resumed its rise from the $34,650 support. BTC has risen by more than 5% and is now attempting to break above the $38,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin started a new rally from the $34,650 support area.

The price is trading above $36,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $36,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward move if it clears the $38,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price retraces all losses

Bitcoin price started falling from the $38,000 resistance. BTC fell below the $36,000 and $35,500 levels. The price dropped below $35,000. However, the bulls were active near the $34,650 support zone.

A low was formed near $34,666 and the price started a new rise. There was a sharp rise above the $36,000 and $37,000 levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $36,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price has increased by more than 5% and has retested the $38,000 resistance zone. There is a high near $37,950 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above $36,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from low $34,666 to high $37,950.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $37,850 level. The next major resistance could be near $38,000 or recent highs. A close above the $38,000 resistance could trigger a strong rise.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near $38,800, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $39,200 level. Any further gains could push BTC towards the $40,000 level.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $38,000 resistance zone, it could start another downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $37,450 level.

The next major support is $36,500 or the 100-hour simple moving average. If there is a move below $36,500, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to the support level of $35,850 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 60 level.

Key support levels – $37,450, followed by $36,500.

Key resistance levels – $37,850, $38,000, and $38,800.

source: www.newsbtc.com