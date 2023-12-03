As Bitcoin surged a remarkable 1.50% over the past day to reach $39,390, the crypto community is filled with anticipation. This remarkable surge is a significant part of the broader increase in the total cryptocurrency market cap, which has now passed the $1.5 trillion milestone.

The spotlight is firmly on Bitcoin’s next potential accomplishment: breaking the strong $40,000 resistance. Speculation is rife, with some market enthusiasts like Arthur Hayes optimistically expecting December to bring even higher highs.

Additionally, financial experts like Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson are diving deeper into cryptocurrency investing and exploring the integration of blockchain technology while keeping a close eye on the development of Bitcoin ETFs.

Now the question on everyone’s mind is whether Bitcoin can maintain this momentum and cross $50,000 this week.

Arthur Hayes predicts a Bitcoin rally in December

Former BitMex CEO Arthur Hayes is expressing excitement over the potentially market-changing developments, jokingly referring to them as a ‘gift’ from ‘an old white guy’. This is a reference to the impending address of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Hayes is expecting a significant move – a rate cut that could send Bitcoin to all-time highs. Historically, December has been a strong month for Bitcoin, especially after successful finishes in October and November.

Based on a review of Bitcoin’s quarterly results, Hayes expects Powell to ease policy and cut interest rates, increasing expectations for a possible change in monetary policy.

According to Hayes, when the ‘money printer’ is symbolically involved, the value of assets increases, with Bitcoin leading the way. Hayes’ bold predictions set the stage for an exciting December with the potential for Bitcoin to skyrocket, creating anticipation and excitement within the crypto sector as the community awaits Powell’s address.

Investors are closely monitoring whether Powell’s efforts will actually send Bitcoin prices higher this month.

Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson talks crypto investing and ETFs

Jenny Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Franklin Templeton, discussed the company’s exploration of blockchain technology at the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi. Following its application for a Bitcoin ETF, Johnson highlighted the importance of blockchain in the company’s long-term strategies.

He explained how blockchain technology can enable fractional ownership of traditionally inaccessible assets and reduce transaction friction, thereby democratizing access to private markets.

Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson on Bitcoin ETFs, investing in crypto, and how her company is using blockchain At the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi on November 27-29, I had the chance to speak with Jenny Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Franklin Templeton, who has grown up… pic.twitter.com/mbyCMwxAna – CryptoXmen (@tiendat247) 2 December 2023

Johnson cited token money market funds and smart contracts for real-time pricing in pooled vehicles as examples of increasing blockchain efficiency.

He also acknowledged the growing demand for Bitcoin and its potential as an accessible investment option. The discussion included the topic of regulatory approval for the Bitcoin Spot ETF.

With increasing institutional interest and acceptance of Bitcoin, this development could impact prices and have a positive impact on market sentiment.

bitcoin price prediction

