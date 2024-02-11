Bitcoin price forecast: Analyst predicts peak of $100,000 before halving event

Crypto analyst Adam Back believes that there is a possibility that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach the price of $100,000 before the event in April. The prediction comes as Bitcoin continues its recovery after a slump in January. Data from price tracking site CoinMarketCap shows that the price of BTC increased by 11.02% last week, reaching the $47,000 area.

Dual bull bicycle? Analyst Forecasts Bitcoin Bull Run Pre-Halving

In a post on Their projections based on Bitcoin’s historical price data state that as of Friday, BTC crossed the $47,000 mark on October 1, 2021, which would be a 41-day journey to its current ATH of $69,045.

1 October 2021 #bitcoin Crossed $47k like yesterday, then moving towards $69k ATH. That run-up took 41 days. There are 70 days to wait. Just one more data point for what this looks like, and how we could hit a new ATH or even $100k before the halving. pic.twitter.com/jmtQIHcenR – Adam Back (@adam3us) 10 February 2024

The analyst noted that he anticipates that BTC will maintain its current upward trajectory, and will likely continue on a bullish path to achieve a new ATH within the next 70 days, leading to the Bitcoin halving. Beck’s price prediction is somewhat unique as, historically, Bitcoin bull runs typically occur months after a halving event.

However, the crypto analyst explained in subsequent responses to some X users that he expects the recent launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF to inspire a bull market ahead of the halving event. After a rocky launch, the Bitcoin spot ETF market has finally found its expected rhythm, recording consistent positive net inflows last week.

Notably, on Friday, the fledgling ETF market saw total net inflows of $541.5 million, second only to the $655.3 million recorded in the first trading session on January 11. Additionally, Grayscale’s GBTC is seeing a continued decline in outflows, setting a new record. Down from $51.8 million.

Adam Back predicts that the continued growth of the Bitcoin spot ETF market over the next few weeks could trigger a bull run pre-halving, allowing the asset to potentially reach the $100,000 price mark. Furthermore, the analyst supports that Bitcoin will still repeat its bullish run months after the halving event, painting a double bullish cycle.

btc price overview

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $47,716, marking a 0.88% gain in its price over the previous day. However, the daily trading volume of the token has dropped by a massive 59.68% and is valued at $15.92 billion. Meanwhile, BTC dominates the crypto market with the largest asset market capitalization of $936.17 billion.

BTC is trading at $47,668 on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT chart on tradingview.com

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com