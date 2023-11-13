Despite its consolidated price action over the weekend, Bitcoin price has fallen below the $37,000 mark with a modest 0.6% correction on the daily time frame.

BTC is now down 3% from its yearly high of $38,000 reached last week. Bitcoin price attempted to recapture this level on Sunday – however, it faced a strong rejection at the $37.3k price, resulting in a 1.1% depreciation at the $36.8k price mark.

Despite the temporary weakness, experts predict that Bitcoin will resume its rally this week and surpass the $38k yearly high.

In fact, Michael van de Poppe of MN Trading highlighted that even if BTC falls to $35,000, its directional trend will remain upward. For them, the crypto market is in a definite bullish phase and any correction only provides excellent “buying on dips” opportunities.

Analyst @CryptoTony__, who has over 350k followers on X, revealed that the total crypto market capitalization – which currently stands at $1.41 trillion – could rise by 20% before facing any major resistance. This bodes well for Bitcoin, given that the largest cryptocurrency comprises more than 52% of the global crypto market cap.

Indeed, Bitwise CIO Matthew Hogan believes that potential Bitcoin ETF approval has not yet been fully priced.

This is despite the fact that Bitcoin investment funds are now at an all-time high of 863,434 BTC due to the ETF hype, including more than 22,100 BTC in October. Meanwhile, broader digital asset investment funds experienced net inflows of $767 million over the past month and a half.

Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency – the Bitcoin ETF Token – is also taking advantage of the ongoing ETF buzz, having already raised close to $500k in its presale in less than a week.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Will BTC reach $40k this week?

For the most part, the price of Bitcoin continued to strengthen sideways over the weekend – in fact, BTC’s 24-hour daily volume declined during this period.

However, BTC is expected to resume its bullish rally over the next week, with analyst @CryptoGodJohn predicting the token to reach the $40k mark in the coming days.

After all, market insiders believe that spot Bitcoin ETF approval is imminent. According to analyst @DaanCrypto, Bitcoin dominance will continue to grow until the SEC gives its approval to the ETF, after which capital will likely move into the altcoin market. According to his Bitcoin price forecast, if the ETF is approved, BTC will reach a price level of $46,000.

Similarly, analyst @CryptoJelleNL has two price targets for Bitcoin this year – $40,000 by November and $48,000 by year-end.

There is also a strong possibility that the SEC may approve the ETF by November 17. Bloomberg’s James Seifert and Eric Balchunas revealed that an 8-day window – from November 9 to November 17 – has been opened for the SEC if it wants to approve all 12 ETF applications At the same time.

Such a scenario would only fuel more FOMO, leading to a fresh boost to the ongoing Bitcoin price rally.

New Bitcoin ETF token nears $500k in ICO – could it be 10x after launch?

Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency that investors are buying to prepare for the post-ETF rally. The Bitcoin ETF token is also gaining popularity among investors thanks to its innovative tokenomics.

$BTCETF is designed to track the spot Bitcoin ETF market, rewarding its holders when they achieve certain key milestones. The first milestone will be achieved when $BTCETF’s trading volume reaches $100 million, while the second and third milestones will be achieved when the first Bitcoin ETF is approved and the day it launches, respectively.

The project also expects that the approved ETF will bring significant institutional investment, which will have a positive impact on the price of Bitcoin. As a result, there are two additional milestones that will be hit when the ETF’s combined assets-under-management hit $1 billion and when the price of Bitcoin reaches $100k.

At each milestone, 5% of $BTCETF tokens will be burned to create a deflationary supply, allowing the token to increase in value. The transaction tax – which will initially be 5% – will be reduced by 1% at each milestone.

The Bitcoin ETF token also allows investors to stake their tokens and collect attractive passive income – currently at an APY of 507% – regardless of the broader market outlook. Ultimately, FUD and extreme price fluctuations may be marked until ETF approval, making the staking utility of $BTCETF an important tool.

Due to its unique value proposition, the Bitcoin ETF token has already raised over $400k in its presale. Furthermore, popular traders like Jacob Bury believe that the token could exhibit a 10x rally post-launch.

Go to Bitcoin ETF Token Presale

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

The project in the above article is not related to Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETF. This is a completely different token.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

source: cryptopotato.com