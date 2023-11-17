The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4% over the past two days as selling pressure has started to increase.

Major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) also saw a slight decline as traders booked profits from last week’s rally.

However, not all coins are experiencing bearish momentum – the new Bitcoin ETF token (BTCETF) is continuing progress in its presale and approaching the $1 million funding milestone.

Bitcoin price stalls after recent rally and slip below $37,000

BTC has been under pressure recently, slipping below the $37,000 level yesterday.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency currently trades at $36,400, giving up most of the gains made during Wednesday’s rally.

Trading volume has fallen by more than 8% amid the price swings, with $26.1 billion BTC changing hands in the last 24 hours.

This suggests that investor activity is decreasing, possibly changing the market to a wait-and-see approach.

On the technical front, Bitcoin is now stuck in a clear trading range between $35,000 and $38,000 on the 4-hour chart.

The coin price is now moving towards testing the low of this range once again – investors are hoping for a bullish bounce.

However, if the downward momentum continues, BTC may break this range to the downside, leading to a sharp decline.

Nonetheless, the next few days will be critical in determining Bitcoin’s short-term market direction.

Fake ETF filings and futures liquidations hurt Bitcoin price

Several factors could be responsible for Bitcoin’s recent decline.

For one, the early buzz about the prospects of imminent spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the US is dwindling a bit.

The SEC has already delayed its decision on some ETF filings, signaling that the long wait could continue despite hopes for a breakthrough this month.

Additionally, fraudulent regulatory filings related to the XRP Trust this week caused extreme volatility in the market, increasing speculation about possible price manipulation.

The incident has spooked investors and contributed to a more cautious approach.

Finally, large liquidations of leveraged futures positions are likely to add to the selloff.

Over $205 million of long positions were wiped out on exchanges in the past day – which could have had an impact on Bitcoin’s price.

These three factors have combined to create a challenging environment for Bitcoin, leading to increased volatility in recent days.

Trending New Bitcoin ETF Token Defies Market Uncertainty and Reaches $1 Million Milestone

While the price of Bitcoin has declined recently, a crypto asset built around the long-awaited Spot BTC ETF approval continues to rise.

The Bitcoin ETF token (BTCETF) is making solid progress through its ongoing pre-sale event, having raised over $910,000 in under two weeks.

With an average of $75,000 in investments coming in each day, the pre-sale is on trend to reach the $1 million milestone by tomorrow.

The main reason for this impressive performance is the deflationary tokenomics of the Bitcoin ETF token, which will burn 5% of the total BTCETF supply if it hits real-world milestones in the ETF approval process.

According to the project’s whitepaper, the BTCETF will also include a sales tax, where 5% of each transaction is burned.

The combination of these two mechanisms is designed to reduce the total supply of BTCETF over time, potentially leading to its scarcity and increase in value.

Furthermore, the design of the token makes it an attractive option for investors who want speculative exposure to the hype surrounding a potential spot BTC ETF launching in the US.

Austin Hilton, a prominent crypto YouTuber with over 236,000 followers, has even said that BTCETF is “like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Investors can purchase BTCETF tokens for $0.0054 during the current phase of the presale – although this price will continue to rise every few days until the presale allocations are sold out.

source: cryptopotato.com