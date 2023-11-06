Bitcoin price faces a big challenge – can bulls send BTC to $37,000?
Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near $35,250. BTC may rise to $37,000 after overcoming the $35,250 and $35,500 resistance levels.
- Bitcoin aims for a new move above the $36,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading near $34,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with support near $34,320 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must remain above the $34,150 support level to start a fresh rise in the near term.
Bitcoin price eyes more gains
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $34,000 support zone. BTC climbed above the $34,500 and $34,650 resistance levels to start another rise.
The downward move from high $35,945 to low $34,133 was above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, bears were active above the $35,200 level. It seems that the price is facing a major hurdle near the $35,250 level.
Bitcoin is struggling to overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from high $35,945 to low $34,133. It is now trading near $34,850 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
There is also a key contracting triangle forming with support near $34,320 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $35,050 level. The next major resistance could be near $35,250 or the triangle upper trend line.
Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com
A clear move above the $35,250 resistance level could open the door for a move towards the $35,500 resistance level. The next major resistance could be $36,000, above which the price could rise to $37,000. Any further gains could take BTC to the $37,500 level.
BTC continues to fall?
If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $35,250 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support lies near the low at $34,500.
The next major support is near the $34,150 area. If there is any movement below $34,150, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may even drop below the $34,000 support in the near term.
Technical Indicators:
Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Key support levels – $34,500, followed by $34,150.
Key resistance levels – $35,050, $35,250, and $35,500.
source: www.newsbtc.com