Bitcoin Price Drops on Fed Rate Decision, Finds Support Above $34,600

(Kitco News) – The broader crypto market saw a slight uptick in trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it was keeping interest rates steady in the 5.25%-5.5% range, the highest level in 22 years.

Although rates remain unchanged for now, the central bank has left the door open for future hikes as they work to bring inflation back to their 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the committee is “proceeding cautiously” and will continue to take decisions “meeting by meeting.”

Stocks surged higher after the announcement as traders saw the pause as evidence that the risk-on environment was back. At market close, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq finished in the green, up 1.05%, 0.65% and 1.43% respectively. Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year yield trading around 4.755%

Data provided by Trading View shows that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose near noon, reaching a high of $35,200 before falling to $34,080. The top crypto has since climbed above the $34,600 support.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Senior Kitco technical analyst Jim Wyckoff said that “November Bitcoin futures prices [were] “It was a bit weak in early trading on Wednesday,” adding, “Recent price action has formed a bullish pattern on the daily bar chart.”

Bitcoin futures 1-day chart. Source: Kitco

“However, prices need to see a rally this week or the rally will end,” warned Wyckoff. “BTC bulls still have solid near-term technical advantages as the price remains in an uptrend on the daily bar chart.”

MN Trading analyst Gunter Lackmann said Bitcoin’s daily chart shows that its price is “in a bullish consolidation similar to the ascending triangle chart pattern as the 8EMA, a reliable source for watching relative strength, catches up with the price.” Used to be.”

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: MN Trading

“Currently, the most obvious invalidation of this pattern would be a daily candle closing under $34k, but we should also be prepared for an intraday retest of the 8EMA, which was last tagged on October 23,” he said. “On the upside resistance lies at around $34.8k.”

Zooming in on the 1-hour chart, Lackman said there is “a clear consolidation pattern, specifically concentrated between $34,240 – $34,760.”

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: MN Trading

“The most preferred entry into the long exposure here would probably be a raid of the low range ($32.2k) followed by a recapture of the range,” he said.

“Most conservative traders wait until the uptrend is complete (often divided into two-three stages) before re-entering the market,” he said. “My targets for potential moves from here are the $36-38k and $40-42k areas. From there, it will become more likely that we get a retest of the previous HTF range around $31.5k, just when the market will be excited for more upside.

For traders waiting for a significant decline before opening positions in Bitcoin, market analyst Rect Captial warned that there are only 100 days left when such an opportunity could present itself.

Altcoins are in an uptrend

Most of the top 200 tokens recorded gains on Wednesday, while only nine coins saw losses of more than 3%.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

SushiSwap (SUSHI) was the top performer with a 46.4% increase, followed by a 26.8% increase for JUST (JUST), and a 16.3% increase for Uniswap (UNI). Polymesh (POLYX) led the losers with a 11.64% decline, while MobileCoin (MOB) declined 10.5% and Centrifuge (CFG) declined 9%.

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.29 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 52.4%.

