Stocks traded sideways on Friday morning, while cryptos were mixed, leading to a turbulent week for all markets.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1% on Friday afternoon, while Ether (ETH) fell into the red with a loss of 1.6%. Stocks were trading almost flat, extending their sideways movement from Thursday.

Bitcoin’s rally, which has seen the biggest crypto gain close to 30% in the last month, has been largely attributed to optimism that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will soon greenlight a BTC exchange-traded fund.

Speculation continued on Friday when Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas posted on X that he had heard the securities regulator is in talks with exchanges regarding cash creation (where the ETF would accept cash for new shares instead of Bitcoin). , a narrative traders took to mean that approval may be imminent.

The frenzy may be premature – the SEC once again on Friday delayed its decision on the issuer’s proposed Ethereum offering – but if and when a spot Bitcoin ETF becomes reality, traders will have a reason to expect a surge in price. There is good reason.

“There appears to be a relationship between flow as a percentage [assets under management] And price changes, James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, said in a note on Friday. “The greatest inflows were seen when prices were rising, suggesting that many ETP investors are trading momentum.”

Galaxy analysts are calling for 10% of US investors to invest 1% in a Bitcoin ETF within the first year if the product hits the market, which would equate to an inflow of $14.4 billion.

Galaxy analysts wrote, “The Spot ETF may be suitable for any investor who wants a direct investment in Bitcoin without having to own and manage Bitcoin through self-custody, which offers several advantages over current Bitcoin investment products. ”

Bitcoin ETP inflows have cooled since the bear market began

Still, it seems traders have eased up on the news, at least for now. Macroeconomic conditions, whose impact on crypto markets is troubling analysts, could also provide some favorable tailwinds for Bitcoin and Ether, if the assets behave as expected.

The return of riskier and bigger tech investments, trends that have historically pushed crypto higher, has fueled a rise of more than 35% in the Nasdaq year to date. Matrixport analysts say the narrative is set to continue.

“Researchers predict a further decline in inflation in 2024, potentially leading to a significant interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve,” the analysts wrote in a note on Friday. “This will fuel the ongoing rally in risk assets, including crypto. Like this year, macro will be a tailwind in 2024 too.

Updated on November 18, 2023 at 5:50 am ET: Makes clear reference to cash,

Source: blockworks.co