Bitcoin price drops again – what could trigger new rise?

Bitcoin price again failed to gain momentum above the $43,500 resistance. BTC started a new decline and may soon retest the $40,000 support.

Bitcoin is moving below the $42,000 support zone.

The price is trading below $42,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may find strong buying interest near the $40,600 and $40,000 levels.

Bitcoin price falls below $42K

Bitcoin price attempted to gain further gains above the $43,000 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $43,500 resistance and formed another rejection pattern.

A high was formed near $43,421 and the price started a new decline. It had dropped below the $42,200 and $42,000 levels. The price dropped below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the swing low of $40,605 to a high of $43,421.

Bitcoin is now trading below $42,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $41,800 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $41,250 level. The first major resistance is forming near $41,800 and the trend line. A close above the $41,800 resistance could trigger a sustained rise. The next major resistance could be near $42,250, above which BTC could rise to $42,800 levels. A clear move above the $42,800 level could set the pace for a test of $43,500.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $41,800 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near the $40,600 level or the last low.

The next major support is near $40,000. It is close to the 1.236 Fibonacci extension level of the upward move from low of $40,605 to high of $43,421, below which the price could test the $39,500 area. If there is a move below $39,500, there is a risk of more losses. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $38,400 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 20 level.

Key support levels – $40,600, followed by $40,000.

Key resistance levels – $41,250, $41,800, and $42,250.

