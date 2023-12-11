Bitcoin price drops 8% and weekly gains are wiped out, decline supported?

Bitcoin price began a sharp decline after trading near $45,000. BTC is down more than 8% but bulls look active above $40,000.

Bitcoin is showing some bearish signs from the high of $44,699.

The price is trading below $43,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may find strong buying interest near the $40,000 area.

Huge fall in the price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin price remains in the bullish zone after breaking the $40,000 resistance. BTC continuously climbed above the $42,000 and $43,000 levels. The price reached more than $44,000.

However, it failed to test the $45,000 resistance. A high was formed near $44,699 and the price started a sharp decline. There was a move below the $44,000 level. Furthermore, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,500 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair fell below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the low of $39,398 to the high of $44,699. Bitcoin is now trading below $43,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

However, the bulls are protecting the $40,000 support and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the low of $39,398 to the high of $44,699. The price is attempting a recovery wave and facing resistance near the $42,400 level.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is forming near $43,2000, above which the price may accelerate and reach $44,000. A close above the $44,000 resistance could trigger a strong rise. The next major resistance could be near $44,200, above which BTC could rise to the $45,000 level.

$40K is the key to BTC

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $43,200 resistance zone, it could start another decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $41,200 level.

The next major support is near $40,500, below which the price may test the $40,000 zone. If there is a move below $40,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $38,500 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 30 level.

Key support levels – $41,200, followed by $40,000.

Key resistance levels – $42,400, $43,200, and $44,200.

source: www.newsbtc.com