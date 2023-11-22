Bitcoin price drop due to Binance settlement could lead to 'buying slide' – here's why

Bitcoin price declined by more than 4% and is trading below the $36,500 support. BTC still holds the key support area at $35,650 and a decline may attract buyers.

Bitcoin started a new decline after reports of Binance agreement and CZ stepping down.

The price is trading below $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $36,980 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may struggle in the short term, but a decline could be attractive for bulls.

Bitcoin price affected

Bitcoin price failed to sustain a move above the $37,800 resistance zone. BTC formed a short-term top and started a new decline after reports of Binance settlement and CZ stepping down.

There was a sharp decline below the $37,000 level. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $36,980 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even broke the $36,500 support zone. Ultimately, it dropped below the $36,000 level.

There is a low near $35,645 and the price is now consolidating losses. It surged above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the $37,777 high to $35,645 low.

Bitcoin is now trading below $37,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $36,500 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $36,700 level or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downside move from the $37,777 high to $35,645 low.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the $36,700 resistance could start a good rise. The next major resistance could be near $37,000. A clear move above the $37,000 resistance could push the price higher towards the $37,500 level. In the mentioned case, it may also test the resistance at $37,800.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $36,700 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. On the downside, immediate support is near the $36,000 level.

The next major support is $35,650. If there is any movement below $35,650, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $34,700 support in the near term. The next major support or target could be $34,200.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,000, followed by $35,650.

Key resistance levels – $36,500, $36,700, and $37,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com