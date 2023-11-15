Bitcoin price declines despite drop in US CPI, but bulls still in control

Bitcoin price fell below the $36,000 area. BTC tested the $34,650 support zone and is currently consolidating losses near $35,500.

Bitcoin falls sharply after US CPI falls more than expected.

The price is trading below $36,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $36,050 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may trade in a range before the bulls attempt a fresh rise in the near term.

Bitcoin price revisits key support

Bitcoin price failed to overcome the $37,500 resistance. BTC started a new decline from the high of $37,423 and fell below several support levels. It had dropped below the $36,000 and $35,500 levels. The price dropped below $35,000.

It retested the $34,650 support zone. A low was formed near $34,666 and the price is now recovering from losses. There was a move above the $35,000 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $37,423 to low $34,666.

Bitcoin is now trading below $36,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $36,050 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $35,680 level. The next major resistance could be near $36,000 or the trend line. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from high $37,423 to low $34,666.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is near $36,780, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $37,000 level. Any further gains could push BTC to the $37,500 level, above which the price could accelerate and rally to $38,000.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $36,000 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near the $35,150 level.

The next major support is $35,000. If there is a move below $35,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $34,650 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $35,150, followed by $34,650.

Key resistance levels – $36,000, $36,780, and $37,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com