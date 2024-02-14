Bitcoin price crosses $51,500: 4 key reasons

The price of Bitcoin fell from $49,900 to $48,300 on Tuesday following the release of US inflation data. As NewsBTC reported, the data came in hotter than expected. Headline CPI came in at 3.1% instead of 2.9%, while core CPI also came in at 3.9% instead of the expected 3.7%.

Traditional financial markets reacted negatively and dragged Bitcoin down with them, as expectations for future interest rate cuts rose even further. Forecast markets are now projecting only 4 rate cuts in 2024 after CPI inflation reached 3.1% in January.

This is a huge drop in expectations as till a month ago the market was still expecting 6 rate cuts. The Fed’s most recent forecast was for 3 rate cuts in 2024. The probability of a rate cut in March is less than 10% and the probability of a rate cut in May is falling rapidly.

However, unlike the S&P 500, the price of Bitcoin showed a strong reaction and quickly rose again to $49,900. The reaction of the Bitcoin market is quite indicative for the short-term future. And the price of Bitcoin today is showing exactly this. At press time, BTC rose above $51,500, a new yearly high. Here are 4 major reasons:

#1 Record-breaking Bitcoin ETF flows

The surge in Bitcoin ETF inflows marks a significant moment for Bitcoin, reflecting a significant shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics. On a record-breaking day on Tuesday, net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs reached $631 million, led by The Nine with inflows of $704 million, indicating substantial accumulation of Bitcoin.

Major players such as BlackRock and Fidelity played significant roles in these inflows, with BlackRock experiencing inflows of almost half a billion dollars ($493 million) and Fidelity experiencing inflows of $164 million. Net inflows totaled $2.07 billion over four trading days, an average of more than half a billion per day, highlighting the staggering sustained demand for Bitcoin.

This demand is particularly new capital, as GBTC outflows remained steady at $73 million, indicating that these flows are not simply a rotation out of GBTC but represent new investments. Matt Haugan, CIO of Bitwise Stressed on Importance of this movement:

IMHO [numbers] This underestimates fundamental new investor demand for these ETFs. People believe that all the money taken out of GBTC till date is going into other Bitcoin ETFs. But a large part of it belongs to inorganic holders […] Long-term investors have filled it back in and added another $3 billion on top. I suspect real new investor-led new demand is north of $5 billion, and shows no signs of slowing down.

#2 Genesis GBTC liquidation concerns addressed

As reported today on Bitcoinist, fears of a Bitcoin crash, triggered by Genesis’s planned liquidation of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares, similar to FTX’s sale of GBTC, have subsided. The liquidation necessitated by Genesis’s bankruptcy was initially seen as a potential market downturn catalyst.

As part of its strategy to resolve financial challenges arising from significant debt and regulatory settlements, the bankrupt lender is required to liquidate approximately 36 million shares of GBTC, worth approximately $1.5 billion.

However, the proposed Chapter 11 settlement involves actual payments to creditors, which would reduce pressure on Bitcoin for a direct sale. This strategy is in line with the interests of long-term Bitcoin holders, potentially limiting market volatility. Axoni CEO Greg Shawe highlighted:

The proposed Ch 11 settlement requires Genesis to pay creditors in kind (ie Bitcoin lenders receive Bitcoin in exchange rather than USD). […] Specifically, in-kind distributions were the subject of a priori negotiations to prevent long-term BTC holders from recognizing gains when receiving USD back (i.e. a forced sale). This appears to indicate that a large number of lenders do not plan to sell immediately.

#3 OTC demand exceeds supply

statement Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, says that “demand for Bitcoin currently exceeds supply on OTC desks” which is an important indicator of underlying market strength. OTC transactions, preferred by large institutional investors for their discretion and minimal market impact, are reflecting strong demand for Bitcoin. This demand-supply imbalance on OTC desks suggests that large players are accumulating Bitcoin, which is a bullish sign for the cryptocurrency’s price outlook.

#4 Futures and spot market dynamics

Analysis of futures and spot market indicators by @CredibleCrypto sheds light On technical factors indicating continued Bitcoin bullishness. “The data supports the idea that there was a ‘decline’,” the analyst explains. – OI is back to levels before the last pump – Funding is being reduced through this local consolidation – Spot premiums are back.”

These observations suggested a healthy market correction rather than the beginning of a bearish trend, with the reset in open interest and reduction in funding rates indicating that the market has absorbed the shock and is ready to move higher.

In conclusion, the combination of record ETF inflows, easing concerns over Genesis’ GBTC liquidation, strong OTC demand and favorable futures and spot market dynamics provide a compelling case for Bitcoin’s potential rally. Each of these factors, supported by expert insights and market data, underpins growing investor confidence.

Featured image created with DALL·E, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com