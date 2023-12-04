Bitcoin price crosses $41,500: these are the reasons

In a remarkable surge, the price of Bitcoin has breached the $41,500 level, driven by a confluence of factors ranging from market anticipation of a Bitcoin Spot ETF to broader financial trends. Here is a detailed analysis of the key reasons behind this rally:

#1 Spot Bitcoin ETF: The Anticipation Game

The buzz around the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF remains perhaps the most significant driver of the recent price rise. Although there has been no specific update, the market’s anticipation is clear, the FOMO effect is visible. Last week, Bloomberg analyst James Seifert suggested that the spot ETF was likely to be approved between January 8 and 10, sending the market lower. Respond.

Famous Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo echoed this anticipation statement, “It is very likely that we are on the eve of a Bitcoin spot ETF. The first commodity ETF was the SPDR Gold Trust. This provided investors with an easy way to access gold in their portfolio. When gold was launched, there was not a single year of decline between 2005 and 2012 and there was a rise of 8 years.

#2 Gold’s meteoric rise and its correlation with BTC

The unexpected rise of gold, which surged 3.5% to a new all-time high in just 30 minutes on Sunday afternoon, may also have an impact on Bitcoin. This sharp increase in the price of gold may indicate more than just market fluctuations; This may reflect deeper economic changes that have a direct impact on Bitcoin.

Crypto Analyst @TheFlowHorse commented, “Unless someone is getting kicked out right now after shorting gold, that’s saying something important. Gold doesn’t fall arbitrarily on a Sunday like this unless it makes sense.” Tom Crown, Founder and CEO of Crown Analysis couple, “Something big is coming tomorrow. On Sunday night, gold crossed its all-time high. Someone knows something.”

#3 Bitcoin Short Squeeze

According to CoinGlass data, the liquidation of $65.15 million in Bitcoin short positions has further boosted the price of Bitcoin. The short squeeze, combined with strong spot demand, has been a major factor. crypto analyst slant noted, “Another big short squeeze is pushing the price above $40,000. Slight per premium on Binance during the squeeze, indicating spot selling under short pressure.

#4 Whales and Institutional Buyers

The current surge in the price of Bitcoin is heavily influenced by whales and institutional buyers. “Someone here is still aggressively chasing price,” said market analyst Skew, pointing to their influence. More importantly, whether the larger market unit actually allows some bids to be filled or not. If filled they are expected to move higher in price. “Clearly $40K is the price for institutional players.”

Material Indicators co-founder Keith Allen emphasized the role of these large holders, tweeting, “Bitcoin whales just blew $40k.” His statement underscores the significant influence whales have in driving up the price of Bitcoin. He added, “Locking in some profits here. “$42k is a high possibility, but certainly not guaranteed.”

Additionally, trading tool provider GreekLive noted the broader market trend, saying, “Bitcoin breaks $41,000, Ethereum breaks $2,200… Giant whales once again have a strong sense of smell in front of the market.”

December saw a rise beyond expectations, with Bitcoin breaking $41,000, Ethereum breaking $2,200, and continuing to rise with almost no retracement.

The giant whale once again had a sense of smell in front of the market, adding to the positions in the block call from last week,… pic.twitter.com/ekD4LiLExs – Greeks.Live (@GreeksLive) 4 December 2023

#5 Liquidity: Inherent Strength

Bitcoin’s price surge is also heavily influenced by global liquidity conditions, a factor that is often overlooked but is important in understanding BTC and cryptocurrency market dynamics. Zerhage highlighted the scale of this impact in a post: “In November, central banks added $350BN in liquidity, the third-largest increase since March.”

This massive injection of liquidity by central banks around the world plays a key role in asset price movements, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. David Marlin, CEO of Marlin Capital, told The significance of this trend in financial conditions, “US financial conditions decreased by 90 bps in November, the largest monthly easing on record (dating back to 1982).”

Adding to the narrative, cryptocurrency expert Charles Edwards commented on the historic nature of this easing, saying, “November saw the largest easing in over 40 years!” Such a significant easing of financial conditions suggests a highly favorable environment for investment in assets like Bitcoin, which are seen as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes summed up this sentiment succinctly. They said, “Eyes on the prize. RRP balance continues to decline and BTC continues to rise. Yotzee!!!

At press time, BTC traded at $41,505.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com