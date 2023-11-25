In a dramatic twist, just 48 hours after the United States presented a massive $4.3 billion settlement offer to Binance, the dominant player in the crypto market, the price of Bitcoin defied expectations by hitting a new peak for the year. Gave.

The cryptocurrency sector saw a long-expected bounce, breaking the $38,000 barrier in the early stages of the New York trading session on Friday. Bitcoin’s recent consolidation had hinted at the possibility of an uptrend within a pennant pattern, and it looks like these predictions have come true.

Bitcoin price hits highest peak since 2022

Bitcoin also rallied after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, hitting its highest point since May 2022. The surge was caused by sluggish activity in traditional markets. Although the top coin has declined slightly, it is still up 1.5% for the day.

Traders are incredibly bullish on Friday’s surge in Bitcoin’s price, which has rekindled the feeling of fear of missing out (FOMO). Due to this bounce, Bitcoin may be able to reach the next major resistance level, located around $42,000, in the next few weeks.

still so far, so good #bitcoin, A gradual move upwards to a new resistance point and a break above $38K immediately means $40K is next. pic.twitter.com/3ZUkS72I6g – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 24 November 2023

Some market watchers are optimistic about its short-term trajectory, with trader Michael Van Poppe suggesting in a tweet that the next milestone for Bitcoin is set at $40,000.

The US Department of Justice and Binance reached a settlement, which is undoubtedly the most significant development this month. Changpeng Zhao was forced to resign as CEO of the company, and the exchange was forced to pay a penalty of approximately $4.3 billion. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Richard Teng as its new CEO.

Bitcoin is set to reclaim the $38K area today. Chart: tradingview.com

Bitcoin supply circulating in profit zone

The recent surge in market liquidations is another important factor influencing the price of Bitcoin. According to CoinGlass data, liquidations of long and short positions across different time frames have increased significantly, with a total of $80.29 million liquidated in the last 24 hours.

Source: CoinGlass

In a related development, during last week’s gains, the proportion of Bitcoin’s circulating supply that is currently in gains reached 84%, or 16.36 million BTC. Additionally, Glassnode said this is historically notable because it is significantly higher than the 74% all-time average number.

with #bitcoin Trading at a yearly high of over $37,000 last week, more than 83% of the coin supply was back into profitable territory. However, the magnitude of unrealized gains remains modest, and still not enough for long-term investors to warrant disinvestment. – Glassnode (@Glassnode) 22 November 2023

Meanwhile, increased anticipation around the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission has further boosted the positive outlook. With the impending deadline of January 10, the SEC has been tasked with evaluating the many pending applications for these ETFs.

If given the green light, these ETFs are set to provide investors with a more cost-effective route to enter the Bitcoin market, adding another layer of optimism to the current bullish sentiment.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Freepik

source: www.newsbtc.com