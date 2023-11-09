Bitcoin price crosses $36,000 – is this the start of a new uptrend?

Bitcoin price finally surpassed the $36,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and may continue to rise towards the $37,500 resistance.

Bitcoin gained momentum to break above the $36,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $36,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $35,800 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is consolidating gains and may continue to move towards $37,500.

Bitcoin price increased

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $35,000 support zone. BTC formed a base above the $35,500 area and eventually started a nice rise. It broke the key barrier of $36,000 to start a new rally.

There was a bounce towards the $36,500 level. A high remains near $36,525 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from low $35,100 to high $36,525.

Bitcoin is also trading above $36,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $35,800 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $35,100 to high at $36,525.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $36,500 level. The next major resistance could be near $37,000, above which the price may see further gains. In the mentioned case, it may test the $37,500 level. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,000 level.

Are dips limited in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $36,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. On the downside, immediate support is near the $36,150 level.

The next major support is near the $35,800 area or the trend line. If there is any movement below $35,800, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the key support of $35,000 in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $36,150, followed by $35,800.

Key resistance levels – $36,500, $37,000, and $37,500.

source: www.newsbtc.com