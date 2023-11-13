Bitcoin price traded in a tight range around the $37,000 price level over the weekend. This intense trading shows that there is a lot of battle going on between the bulls and bears at the moment as each camp tries to gain an edge over the other. As this tug-of-war continues, one crypto analyst has presented the most important level that will determine whether the bulls or bears will claim dominance.

$31,000 is the magic number for Bitcoin’s price

Crypto analyst Ben Voohs shared his analysis on Trading View that Bitcoin’s price will depend on whether the price stays above or below $31,000. According to the analyst, this level is the most important determining factor as to whether the Bitcoin price will continue to rise or fall below $20,000.

The two scenarios presented include whether the Bitcoin price closes the week above or below $31,000. If Bitcoin closes below the $31,000 level this week, Voh expects a major crash. This decline could take the price to $18,400, as shown in the analyst’s chart.

As for the second scenario, if the Bitcoin price is able to close this week above $31,000, the crypto analyst expects the uptrend of the past few weeks to continue, rising above the $42,000 mark. This will increase the value of the cryptocurrency by another 20%.

Crypto analysts highlight the fact that the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is very high. At a score of 72, the crypto market is strongly in greed, which is a sentiment score that often precedes crypto market crashes. In view of this, analysts advise investors to be cautious during this period. “I would just recommend hanging on and waiting,” Vouh said.

BTC started the week slow

With the start of the new trading week, the Bitcoin price has not exactly started off with the most bullish momentum. As of this writing it is trading below $37,000 and seeing a 0.46% loss on daily chat. This could mean that investors are currently watching to see what happens next before making their next move.

The Fear and Greed Index reached its highest level so far in 2023, with a score of 74 on November 6. Although prices have not started falling yet, as analysts point out, a decline could be on the horizon.

An example of this was on April 16, 2023, when the Fear and Greed Index reached a peak of 68. Over the next few days, the price will drop around $3,000, dropping above $30,300 to below $27,400. The situation was similar on July 12 when the index reached 64. This marks the top of the rally and the price of BTC will drop from $31,000 to below $26,000.

