Bitcoin price consolidates below $35K – here's what the bearish reaction could be

Bitcoin price attempted a new rise above $34,500. BTC could start a big downside correction if there is a close below the 100-hour SMA.

Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $35,000 resistance.

The price is trading above $34,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key rising channel forming with support near $34,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could decline sharply if there is a close below $34,000 and then $33,400.

Bitcoin price finds major support

Bitcoin price started another rise above the $34,200 resistance zone. BTC climbed higher towards the $35,000 resistance zone, but momentum was lacking.

The price traded as high as $34,758 and struggled to continue higher. It is now recovering gains below the $34,500 level. There was an upward move below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the low at $33,318 to high at $34,758.

Bitcoin is now trading above $34,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near $34,300 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $34,500 level. The next major resistance could be near $34,750 or the channel upper trend line. The main resistance is still near the $35,000 area. A clear move above the $35,000 resistance could start another steady rise.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance may be $35,500, above which the price may test $36,200. Any further gains could push BTC to the $36,500 level in the near term.

Downside correction in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $34,750 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support on the downside is near the $34,200 level and the 100-hour simple moving average.

The next major support is near the $34,000 level or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $33,318 to high $34,758. If there is a move below $34,000, there is a risk of further downside. In the mentioned case, the price may fall to $33,400 levels or even $32,500.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $34,200, followed by $34,000.

Key resistance levels – $34,500, $34,750, and $35,000.

source: www.newsbtc.com