Bitcoin price below $43.5K, why BTC may fall in the short term

Bitcoin price made a fresh attempt to break the $43,500 resistance. BTC failed and corrected lower to test the $41,800 support zone.

Bitcoin is recovering gains from the $43,500 resistance zone.

The price is trading above $42,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

If there is any movement below the $41,650 support, the pair may continue to move lower.

Bitcoin price fell again

Bitcoin price surged above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $43,000 level, but faced strong rejection near $43,500. It seems like the price again failed to clear the $43,500 area.

A high was formed near $43,464 and the price started a new decline. It dropped below the $42,800 and $42,500 supports. The price also broke below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from low at $40,514 to high at $43,464.

Bitcoin found support near the $41,800 level. It is now trading above $42,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. The price is also stable above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from the $40,514 low to $43,464 high.

On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $42,600 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,600 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

The first major resistance is forming near $43,000. The main resistance is still near the $43,500 area. A close above the $43,500 resistance could trigger a sustained rise. The next major resistance could be near $44,500, above which BTC could rise to the $45,000 level.

More losses in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $42,650 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support is near the $42,000 level.

The next major support is near $41,650. If there is a move below $41,650, there is a risk of more losses. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $40,500 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Key support levels – $42,000, followed by $41,650.

Key resistance levels – $42,650, $43,000, and $43,500.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com