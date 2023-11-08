November 8, 2023
Bitcoin Price Below $36K: Why Is BTC Downtrend Still Attractive?


Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $36,000 resistance. BTC struggled again and is now falling towards the $35,200 support.

  • Bitcoin again failed to clear the key resistance zone at $36,000.
  • The price is trading above $35,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $35,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is correcting gains and may find support near $35,200 or $35,000.

Bitcoin price faces tough challenge

Bitcoin price remained stable above the $34,000 support zone. BTC attempted a fresh rise above the $35,250 resistance zone. A key contracting triangle was broken with resistance near $35,000 on the hourly charts.

It also cleared the $35,500 resistance, but bears were active near the $36,000 area. A high was formed near $35,900 and the price is moving lower again. It had gone below the $35,500 level. The price dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the low of $34,560 to the high of $35,900.

Bitcoin is now trading above $35,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. It seems to be approaching the $35,200 support or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from low $34,560 to high $35,900.

If it holds above $35,200, fresh gains could occur. On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $35,560 level. The next major resistance could be near $35,900 or recent highs. The main resistance is still near $36,000. A clear move above the $36,000 resistance could open the door to a move towards the $37,000 resistance.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance could be $37,500, above which the price could rise to $38,000. Any further gains could take BTC to the $38,800 level.

More downsides to BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $35,560 resistance zone, it may continue to move lower. On the downside, immediate support lies near the low at $35,200.

The next major support is near the $35,000 area or the 100-hourly SMA. If there is a move below $35,000, there is a risk of more downside. In the mentioned case, the price may reach the $34,000 support again in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $35,200, followed by $35,000.

Key resistance levels – $35,560, $35,900, and $36,000.

