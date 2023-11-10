Bitcoin price back above $37k as CME becomes largest BTC futures market

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin (BTC) is back above $37,000 and looking strong, as bulls continued to drive price action on Friday. 24-hour trading volume in the crypto market has more than doubled over the past few days, rising from $40.7 billion on Wednesday to a high of $97.9 billion in the early hours of Friday.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to be the primary driving force behind the increase in growth momentum. On Thursday, BlackRock filed for a spot Ether (ETH) ETF, and many analysts are speculating that all 12 spot BTC ETF applications could be approved during the limited period open until November 18.

While Thursday’s BTC price action resembled a blow-off top – with the top crypto hitting a modest $38,000 on Coinbase, followed by a sudden 6.1% decline only to see Bitcoin hit a low of $35,670 – the bulls regained control. Price action has gained momentum and at the time of writing it has been pushed back to the $37,200 support level.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

And it’s not just BTC that is benefiting from the surge in momentum, as many altcoins have recorded double-digit gains and are gaining strength as time goes on.

“The week saw a very strong altcoin rally, with Cardano up 25%, Solana up 14%, BNB up 9%, and Ethereum up 7%,” said Rachel Lynn, CEO and co-founder of SynFutures. “The altcoin market has increased by more than 10% in the last seven days. However, Bitcoin dominance remains unchanged at around 53%.

Lin cautioned that a correction could be on the way as prices have been running hot for nearly a month.

“During this bullish period, it is important to note that neither Bitcoin nor altcoins have seen any meaningful correction since the rally began about a month ago,” she said. “The daily RSI is currently at 85, the highest since the rally from the bottom in January. During that rally, the market saw a brief period of consolidation after the RSI reached 86.

He said one reason the rally has been so strong is the low circulating supply of BTC in the market, as “90% of Bitcoins in circulation have remained the same for more than three months, despite a rapid increase in price during that same period.”

“This indicates that the bulk of the BTC supply is already in the hands of long-term holders, causing any new entrants chasing the remaining 10% to push the price even higher,” she said.

The biggest increase in money inflows since 2021 is another reason for the strong rally, according to global macro and options analyst Alessio.

I managed to make money flow on Bloomberg Terminal Option IV Skew and Bitcoin 👀 Money flow is increasing the most since 2021 pic.twitter.com/5acAql0C8b -🅰🅻🅴🆂🆂🅸🅾 (@AlessioUrban) 10 November 2023

“The data also suggests a strong bullish trend in the derivatives market,” Lin said. “In the options market, the three largest open interests are [OI] There are 40,000 December calls (over 11,000 BTC OI), 45,000 December calls (over 9,100 BTC OI), and 50,000 December calls (over 6,000 BTC OI).”

He said that every option in the top 10 is a call option with no put presence. “Even institutional interest is on the rise as asset managers’ long positions saw open interest on Bitcoin CME futures increase by more than 25% in October, a level not seen in four years,” Lin said. Has reached.”

OI on CME has become so strong that the exchange now ranks first among all crypto derivatives exchanges, overtaking Binance on Thursday to become the largest BTC futures market.

OK, that’s interesting… is this now a ‘market of significant size’? Haha https://t.co/eQb7QXvO3H – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 9 November 2023

Data from Coinglass shows that CME now has $4.06 billion of BTC OI, while Binance has $3.9 billion and Bybit has $2.79 billion.

Total BTC futures open interest. Source: CoinGlass

“Outside of the crypto market, equities also had a good week, boosted by confidence that a rate hike is now behind us,” Lynn said. “NASDAQ, S&P, and Dow Jones are in the green by 1.5% to 2.5% for the week. Overall, it was another excellent week for the crypto markets.”

As for how to move BTC forward, Cubic Analytics founder Caleb Franzen said he is planning for multiple scenarios as things could play out multiple ways.

I plan for multiple scenarios. this is for one #Bitcoin Worth seeing:

• Rally a little more

• Allow 200-day MA cloud to hold

• Cool the teal or red range and test again.

• Retest has confluence with 200-day MA cloud This is almost similar to my call in May/June’23. pic.twitter.com/cwyHUgBUmh – Caleb Franzen (@CalebFranzen) 10 November 2023

Source: www.kitco.com