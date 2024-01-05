Bitcoin price analysis: Ascending parallel channel pattern points towards $57,000 target

As anticipation grows around the possible approval or rejection of a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 5, the price of Bitcoin has seen a remarkable 2.7% recovery in the last 24 Has been seen. hours.

The development comes amid growing speculation about patterns that could lead Bitcoin’s price to reclaim the highs lost during the bear market in 2022.

Notably, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has identified a rising parallel channel as the governing pattern behind Bitcoin price action since September 2023.

Bitcoin price faces critical test at $48,000

According to analysis by Ali Martinez, Bitcoin prices have displayed a consistent pattern known as an ascending parallel channel.

This technical formation suggests that the price of BTC is trading within the range of the upper and lower bounded channel, as seen in the chart below.

If the ascending parallel channel pattern holds, BTC may experience further price movement within the prescribed ranges.

The price is expected to move towards the upper range, which is currently around $48,000. However, Bitcoin price is projected to face resistance at this level and move back towards the lower bound around $34,000.

After the retracement, a rally towards the upper bound can be expected, potentially reaching around $57,000.

The upcoming decision by the SEC regarding spot Bitcoin ETF applications adds a layer of importance to Bitcoin’s price movement. The approval of a Bitcoin ETF has been a topic of great interest within the cryptocurrency community, as it could increase liquidity and provide greater legitimacy to the cryptocurrency market.

Although the outcome of the SEC decision remains uncertain, the ascending parallel channel pattern reveals an attractive technical perspective that could influence Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

Key moment for BTC?

Supporting the potential for Bitcoin’s price to rise in Martínez’s analysis, crypto analyst Rect Capital highlighted the importance of BTC’s ability to establish a strong support level at $43,900.

According to analysis from Rect Capital, Bitcoin is displaying promising signs as it attempts to reclaim the top of the pattern at $43,900 as a support level.

This level is important in determining the cryptocurrency’s ability to maintain upward momentum. Rect Capital suggests that a daily candle close above this resistance is necessary for Bitcoin to make another attempt to move higher.

A successful establishment of $43,900 as a support level and a daily candle close above this resistance would signal positive developments for Bitcoin’s upside potential.

This would signal a renewed bullish sentiment and potentially pave the way for further price increases. However, failure to surpass this resistance level and end up as an upside wick could hinder Bitcoin’s ability to maintain upward momentum in the short term.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin traded at $44,000, followed by a news-driven decline to the $40,800 level.

