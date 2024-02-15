Bitcoin price about to surge to $75,000 due to giant cup and handle pattern

Matt Dines, chief investment officer of Build Asset Management Identified A classical ‘cup and handle’ pattern in the Bitcoin (BTC) price chart, which he believes could signal an imminent rally to $75,000. This technical formation is often considered a strong bullish signal and is closely watched by market analysts and traders.

Bitcoin price validates cup and handle pattern

The ‘cup’ part of the pattern, resembling a bowl or rounded bottom, began to form in March 2022 when the price dropped below $48,000 and entered one of the longest Bitcoin bear markets. This pattern reached its lowest point at around $17,600, indicating a strong support level for Bitcoin.

To the left of the pattern is a round bottom that looks like a “cup”. It is formed when the price initially falls, then consolidates and finally starts rising again. Since reaching this low, Bitcoin price has made a steady correction, mimicking the right side of the cup, indicating a bullish reversal of the previous downtrend.

Dines explained, “The saucer or ‘cup’ symbolizes a consolidation period, a pause in the downward trend, before the price begins to rise to the tested resistance level.” A recovery of the initial resistance line completes the ‘cup’ portion of the pattern. The price of Bitcoin completed this phase in early January this year.

The subsequent ‘handle’ is represented by a recovery followed by a moderate retracement, creating a short decline or pullback from the peak. This handle is identified by a slightly downward trajectory and is considered the final consolidation before the breakout.

The price of BTC fell to $38,600, the low of the pullback, in late January. With a breakout above $48,000, Bitcoin price validated the cup and handle pattern.

setting btc price target

Dines also addressed the location of the vertical projection from the bottom of the handle, explaining its basis: “It is completely arbitrary and in the eye of the beholder. But in the long answer, traders are eyeing the charts for formations.”

The vertical aim line, or ‘stick’ on the right, projects from the bottom of the handle. The height of the cup – from the low of $17,600 to the resistance line of $48,000 – sets the stage for price targets.

“Many traders will use the height of the bowl (from the bottom of the bowl to the top at the resistance line) to set their price targets,” Dines said. Just add that high to the bottom of the handle…this is a good estimate of where we’ll see the longs who entered the breakout to set their price target.

Based on the chart, the height from the bottom of the cup to the resistance level is approximately $31,973, which shows the increase in the price of Bitcoin from its lowest point to the current level at the time of the chart’s creation. Estimates of this height from the structure of the handle suggest a target around $75,000.

Dines further says that the collective behavior of market participants will actually dictate the price movement: “When they close their W longs a lot of them will set retracements at ~$75k. If enough participants place this trade at “So that will set up major price action… They win and it will change the charts for real. I know it sounds ridiculous, but that’s how markets find price in the real world.”

At press time, BTC traded at $51,821.

Featured image created with DALLE, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com