Bitcoin (BTC) has hit $37,000 for the first time in 18 months, but traders are being skeptical of BTC price action.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

BTC price move “doesn’t feel right”

After gaining overnight, Bitcoin is attempting to crush resistance heading towards the $40,000 mark.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows BTC/USD reaching $37,000 after initially breaking out before the Wall Street open.

Now up 6.6% in November, the largest cryptocurrency is surprising some market participants with its strength, having already surged nearly 30% in October.

For the on-chain monitoring resource content indicator, the problem lies in the trading volume. The upside has been bullish, it acknowledged in its latest Post on X (formerly Twitter), but support is nowhere to be seen in the form of strong volume at current levels.

“Support is supported by new plunge protection at $33k. Meanwhile, resistance at $40k has risen to the $42k range,” it noted.

The accompanying chart shows a printout of BTC/USDT order book liquidity on the largest global exchange, Binance.

“There’s no denying the fact that price is challenging several different local top signals, but it also can’t be denied that something doesn’t feel right about this move,” Content. The signs continued.

“The most obvious red flag to me is that we are seeing rising prices due to declining volumes. Usually it doesn’t end well, but we’ll have to see if it’s different this time.”

BTC/USDT order book data for Binance. Source: Content Indicator/X

Meanwhile popular trader Skew revealed that whale selling continues as far as $40,000 – which is now potentially a key psychological level in itself.

$BTC

The bear whale aka the giant seller has been selling off the price for the past few days they’re dumping here again $38K – $40K is probably where they are taken out of the market – Skew Δ (@52kskew) 9 November 2023

Open interest near seven-month high

Elsewhere, financial commentator TedTalkMacro pointed to an increase in open interest (OI) – something that has formed the backbone of the bullish moves in recent weeks and months.

The market is heating up again. ~15k BTC added in open interest in the last 10 hours. That’s around $525MM USD worth… The vibes are slowly returning. pic.twitter.com/aSMbZxrySO – tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) 9 November 2023

According to data from monitoring resource CoinGlass, total Bitcoin futures OI stood at more than $17 billion at the time of writing – the highest value since mid-April.

“During recessions, the market lets these OI impulses fade -> a violent, fearful environment,” tedtalksmacro wrote in a follow-up analysis.

“We will know when it is full bullish time when the market will ignore it and trend higher at higher OI. Something worth seeing IMO.”

Bitcoin Exchange Futures Open Interest (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

