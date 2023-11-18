Bitcoin Poised for Parabolic Rally in Weeks as Conviction Phase Begins

Bitcoin (BTC) has recently struggled to surpass the $38,000 mark, but maintains a comfortable position above the $35,000 support zone as the market awaits the next important move.

Notably, part of the prevailing consensus among most market participants is that Bitcoin is poised to rally towards a new all-time high. This optimism is driven by developments surrounding potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval and next year’s halving program.

In this case on 17th November… trading view Post, Leading Crypto Analyst tradingshot This highlighted that Bitcoin is potentially gearing up for a parabolic rally in just a few weeks as the digital asset enters the before and after phase of its market cycle.

In analysis, tradingshot A comparison of the current market cycle to the 2018-2021 and 2014-2017 cycles reveals a nuanced understanding of Bitcoin’s phases.

Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: TradingView

Current analysis places Bitcoin in the stages before and after the halving, with the fourth halving event expected to occur in April 2024. During this phase, Bitcoin price tends to touch or surpass the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level along with the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level. As a vital support, except in exceptional circumstances such as the pandemic crash in early 2020.

Currently, Bitcoin is located at the 0.786 Fibonacci level, which is set at $50,000. According to tradingshot According to the model, the cryptocurrency is expected to reach this level immediately or within 3-4 months after the upcoming halving event. The analysis also emphasizes the importance of holding support above the 27,000 Fibonacci level at $0.382.

“Once 0.786 Fibonacci is broken, BTC should test the all-time high (ATH) of $69,000 in a matter of weeks, which would be the beginning of the parabolic rally phase. Moreover, it is a matter of how high the current cycle can escalate in pricing the next ATH,” he said.

Bitcoin’s next goal

The analysis also highlighted historical cycles, noting that the 2017 cycle peaked at the 2.382 Fibonacci Extension, while the 2021 cycle reached the 1.618 Fibonacci Extension. Also, analysts highlighted the principle of diminishing returns, where there is a natural expectation that each successive cycle may not outperform the previous cycle by a significant margin.

With increasing acceptance, analysis suggests a realistic projection above the 1.382 Fibonacci extension, which equates to just over $120,000. A more conservative estimate puts the potential worst-case scenario at $100,000.

Importantly, the future trajectory of Bitcoin’s value depends on a variety of fundamental factors, including the growth of adoption, capital inflows in the event of ETF approval, and other market dynamics. During this, tradingshowTee notes that Bitcoin has recently experienced volatility from news surrounding ETF approval.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin’s recent rally was primarily driven by developments related to ETF approval. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again delayed the approval for spot ETFs. In the latest update, the SEC postponed a decision on the approval of Franklin Templeton and Global X’s spot Bitcoin ETF applications.

Also, reports on approval have intensified following indications that the SEC is engaging with exchanges regarding several spot Bitcoin ETF applications. However, it is important to note that despite the speculation surrounding the approval, nothing has changed.

bitcoin price analysis

At press time Bitcoin was valued at $36,359, a daily gain of about 0.20%. Bitcoin has fallen nearly 2% on the weekly chart.

Bitcoin seven day price chart. Source: Feinbold.

A review of Bitcoin’s technical analysis shows that bullish sentiments still dominate the first cryptocurrency. Summary of one-day gauges presented by trading view ‘Buy’ at 11 is aligned with sentiment, while the moving average at 11 is for ‘Strong Buy’. Oscillators are for sale on 2.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis. Source: TradingView

At the moment, Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase, focused on reclaiming the $37,000 spot.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com