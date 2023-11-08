The argument for Bitcoin price reaching above $200,000 has been going on for the past few years and many crypto pundits have maintained their stance. This has not changed, especially with the latest prediction from a crypto analyst putting the price of BTC above $200,000. But what is most interesting is the time frame in which this analyst expects the leading crypto to reach this level.

Halving to accelerate parabolic rally

Crypto analyst TradingShot posted another attractive prediction on the Tradingview website, with the price of Bitcoin reaching $200,000. The analysis focuses on the Bitcoin Vortex bullish cross as well as the lower levels of the Bollinger Bands Width (BBW) to gauge when BTC might go on its next parabolic rally.

TradingShot notes that a parabolic rally for cryptocurrencies often begins after a halving event. Now, the BTC halving event occurs approximately every four years and is an event in which block rewards for miners are cut in half, reducing the rate at which new coins are put into circulation.

In this example the crypto analyst’s prediction uses the next Bitcoin halving event which is expected to occur in Q2 2024. As the analyst explains, this is an event that “triggers the (final and most aggressive) parabolic rally sequence of the bull cycle.”

Another important event that happens after the halving is the BBW which comes down after the completion of the halving. As TradingShot points out, it often marks the end of a short downtrend, and “may support a (dotted) lower low trend-line”.

When will Bitcoin cross $200,000?

Expectations of BBW bottoming in early 2024 form the basis for a Bitcoin parabolic rally above $200,000. Once this happens, the crypto analyst only sees a short time frame before the asset is able to reach this level.

A bullish cross formation, as has been the case historically, is expected to “trigger a long-term sequence of straight green candles (parabolic rally) straight to the peak of the bull cycle.” This marks the beginning of a bull market.

TradingShot points out that if this happens, a bullish cross will appear on the 2-month (2M) candle. This would put the deadline around January 2024. If this analysis is correct, BTC could be just months away from making a new all-time high.

At the upper band of this parabolic rally, Bitcoin is above $650,000. Given that BTC is currently trading just above $35,300, this would mean a rally of over 1,700%.

BTC price above $35,300

