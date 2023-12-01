Bitcoin Ordinals Take Center Stage With Nolcha Show, Miami Art Week

By: Christos Makridis

A spectacular addition to Miami Art Week’s tapestry of art and innovation has been unveiled. “Nolcha Shows: Ordinals Edition,” the all-day event will be powered by Gamma.io, the leading creator launchpad and marketplace for ordinal inscriptions, and will feature programming by Inscribing Atlantis, the team behind the Ordinals protocol. This special event is set to transform the Sagamore South Beach Hotel into a furnace of digital artistry and Bitcoin-focused innovation on December 7th.

Taking place on the sun-drenched streets of Miami, this high-energy event will offer an exploration of the growing intersection between Bitcoin, art and technology. The conference will welcome a diverse audience, ranging from investors to Bitcoin builders to artists and iconic brands who are passionate about Bitcoin and digital artworks.

“We are thrilled to bring the incredible Ordinals programming to Miami Art Week audiences through this program,” said Erin Redwing, CEO of Inscribing Atlantis and President of the Open Ordinals Institute. Redwing added, “Ordinal Inscriptions is an entirely new artistic medium that blends traditional artistry and cutting-edge technology, and I truly believe the programming we have created will resonate with those who are interested in ongoing creativity.” Appreciate the development.”

Waxbone’s Triptych serves as visual identity for the event Source: Waxbone Triptych

Bitcoin and shaping the future of art

The conference will explore the key developments, infrastructure and applications of Bitcoin ordinals, including a series of panels, workshops and fireside chats. Keynote speakers such as Casey Rodmore, the visionary and architect behind the Ordinals protocol, and Raf, lead maintainer of Ordinals, will share insights with founders of leading Bitcoin infrastructure providers, art projects, and more. The convention also includes the first in-person broadcast of The Ordinal Show, a twice-weekly space on X that attracts thousands of weekly listeners and is seen as a cornerstone of the Ordinals community.

The event caps another year of digital asset innovation, with Bitcoin leading the way. Although NFTs already exist on other blockchains, notably Ethereum, Bitcoin offers a new and – according to some experts – a more sustainable medium for storing important data through Bitcoin ordinals. “Bitcoin is by far the safest place to store digital art long-term,” he explained in an interview, “As more collectors realize this, we will see Ordinals dominate the luxury NFT markets,” said conference director Isabelle Foxon Duke. And a prominent figure in the Bitcoin community.

Ordinals and inscriptions are not just new words for NFTs. Rather, they represent a fundamental shift toward a more permanent digital asset, suitable for art and culturally significant artifacts. “While Ethereum’s network may remain intact, the security of NFT metadata is less certain, as most Ethereum NFT metadata relies on a decentralized file network like IPFS to store the NFT metadata that represents the tokens.” Gamma .io co-founder Nick Sainato explained. “These file storage networks often lack sufficient decentralization and file redundancy to begin with… It is not unusual for NFT metadata, even from recent collections, to become inaccessible or intentionally altered, causing token holders is left with proof of ownership but no underlying data.”

Even when the use of other storage methods becomes sufficiently decentralized and redundant, it is still unclear what the financial incentive is to retain this data in the future. “These networks also lack financial incentives for data maintenance, making most NFT metadata more vulnerable in the long term than Bitcoin’s in-baked financial incentives to continue serving as a medium of exchange. ” Sainato continued.

Bitcoin has become trusted by many of the world’s largest financial institutions as a store of value and means of exchange (for example, BlackRock’s pending Bitcoin spot ETF). Since many people and businesses have a vested interest in its existence, it serves as a reliable place to store other important data that you want to preserve or collect such as important documents, cultural artifacts or fine arts.

Nolcha ShoSource: By Jenny Pasanen NUMB3R xA

Blend of art and technology

Attendees will experience a curated mix of mixed-media art, physical paintings, digital canvases and an immersive LED wall, showcasing the synergy between art and technology. Muse Frame, renowned for his features at the Saatchi Gallery and the Louvre, will showcase over 80 artists including Jenni Paasanen, Vincent D’Onofrio and Lawrence Fuller. These exhibitions aim to create unique connections in the rapidly growing digital age.

“Community and connection are at the heart of our digital industry, but there’s something special about these moments where we come together in person to experience these connections in a more concrete way. We look forward to the digital works of our artist community and Excited to connect experiences together in the physical world.” said Brett Herskopf, head of community development at Gamma.io and project lead for OrdiGallery, an immersive Bitcoin art gallery.

The conference will also feature an unprecedented augmented reality experience by FFFACE.me, inviting visitors to explore the convergence of physical and digital spaces. The interactive 3D space aims to redefine digital communication and interaction, paving the way for future digital experiences. “This conference provides a unique opportunity to connect with a powerful community, build exclusive networks, and gain insights that put you at the forefront of innovation,” said Arthur Mandel, Founder of Nolcha Shows.

UK illustrator and graphic designer, Waxbones, has created the main visual identity for the event – ​​a bright, Miami-inspired triptych imprinted on Bitcoin. After spending a decade designing wayfinding systems for cities around the world, in 2021 he made the leap to pursue art full-time, creating multiple best-selling collections and 1/1 artworks. He will also speak on the keynote panel at the event, “Bitcoin as a Canvas: Forging Digital Artifacts.”

Event partners – Trust Machines, Trust Machines is focusing on turning Bitcoin into a productive asset through DApps.

Xverse, a leading Bitcoin wallet, will showcase its new Inscription Services API, which will streamline the process of inscribing ordinals. Console, a community chat app designed for Web3, will facilitate communication and community engagement during the event, while Leather, a self-custody Bitcoin wallet, will showcase its seamless integration with the Bitcoin ecosystem including Ordinals and DeFi . Waccabi, a startup that operates NFTs offering exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits, will also participate in the event. Referred to as a “strategic proof of concept” by their CEO Miodrag Markovic, Wakeabee aims to help consumers experience more seamless luxury travel.

“The Nolcha Show is enabling Miami Art Week to move beyond simply showcasing art and becoming a hub for digital creativity and innovation. “The introduction of Bitcoin ordinals and their integration into the worlds of art and commerce is a significant moment in the development of both fields,” Mandel said. The market for utility-driven NFTs continues to grow despite the widespread crypto winter, and the upcoming year at Miami Art Week is another showcase.

follow me Twitter, Check out my website.

Zenger is the world’s first digitally native newswire. We are restoring the public’s trust in the news media by strictly prohibiting the use of anonymous sources and verifying everything that is verifiable in the stories we deliver. America’s newsrooms are shrinking, but Zenger is putting unemployed journalists back to work, providing wire stories to news outlets at no upfront cost and sharing advertising revenue with both. Our reporters, editors, photojournalists, and videographers work in more than 110 countries—and we’re always looking for new talent.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com