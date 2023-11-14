Bitcoin Ordinals Reach New Milestone Amid Taproot's Second Anniversary

Bitcoin ordinals are once again taking the network by storm. The total number of minted Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions has reached a new record.

This milestone coincides with the second anniversary of the activation of Taproot, the highly anticipated Bitcoin upgrade, which occurred on November 14 at block 709,632 and was the catalyst for the launch of Ordinals.

Bitcoin Ordinals Explode

According to data compiled by Dune Analytics, the number of Bitcoin ordinal subscriptions increased to 505,000, a new record. Primarily driven by BRC-20, this spike brought the total number of Bitcoin inscriptions as of November 12 to over 40 million.

Notably, Atomic attracted over 28,000 mints on November 14 with a substantial fee payment of 2,63 BTC.

This fee amount is the second highest since the launch of the protocol on September 23. The increase in minting activity is mainly attributed to the creation of the meme token DMINT following the official release of the documentation for the DMINT update.

Common inscriptions, similar to NFTs, represent digital assets engraved on the Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin (BTC). The ability to write on Satoshi became possible with the introduction of the Taproot upgrade, which was implemented on the Bitcoin network exactly two years ago.

Backlash and silver lining

The resurgence of ordinals has led to a massive increase in Bitcoin fees, rising to the highest level since the meme coin craze last May. Earlier this week, the average Bitcoin fee rose to $15.86.

This has led critics to reiterate their stance that the emergence of these Bitcoin-linked NFTs is abusing the network. However, Ordinals developer Casey Rodermore argued that such allegations are unfounded.

Additionally, the resurgence of ordinals has helped the bottom line of Bitcoin miners, with blockchain transaction fees now contributing about 8.5% of their revenue, according to a report from asset manager 21Shares.

“Transaction fees now account for ~8.5% of miners’ revenue, which is timely in the context of the Bitcoin halving, which will reduce the block reward from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC, which some see as a reason to continue supporting Bitcoin’s mining activities. See as an obstacle to. “It is also relevant because it reflects the appetite for engagement with the underlying network.”

source: cryptopotato.com