December 6, 2023
Bitcoin Ordinals ORDI Token Tops B Market Cap After 850% Monthly Gain


Bitcoin Ordinals-based ORDI token has become the first BRC-20 token to top $1 billion market capitalization after posting triple-digit monthly and weekly percentage gains.

According to CoinGecko data, ORDI hit a new all-time high of more than $65 on December 5, an 850% increase from around $6.80 on November 5. ORDI is up 216% in the last seven days.

ORDI’s sudden price surge led to it becoming the first BRC-20 token to reach a $1 billion market cap on December 5. At the time of writing, it is valued at $1.3 billion.

ORDI has fallen slightly from its highs and is trading under $61, which is still 2,000% higher than the September 11 all-time low of $2.86.

ORDI has increased by more than 850% in the last month. Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin Ordinals was first launched by Casey Rodermer in January. The protocol allows content to be written on the Bitcoin blockchain, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and entirely new tokens using the BRC-20 token standard.

Connected: Riot Platform Buys $291 Million in BTC Rigs as Miners Receive It from Ordinals

Ordinals-denominated assets are rapidly gaining popularity among the broader blockchain community. After a slight decline in inscription activity in October, Binance’s decision to list ORDI on November 7 reinvigorated enthusiasm for the asset.

Bitcoin Ordinals saw a slight drop in activity in October but soon recovered. Source: Dune Analytics

According to Dune Analytics data, more than 48 million Ordinals assets have been minted since the protocol’s inception and have seen more than $146.9 million in fees paid to the Bitcoin network.

On November 20, transaction fees on the Bitcoin network overtook Ethereum’s transaction fees amid a race to mint new NFTs and BRC-20 tokens.

Additionally, on November 17, Ordinals-based project Taproot Wizards announced $7.5 million seed round.

magazine: Infiltrating Liberland – Tricking the guards with the inner-tube, decoys and diplomats

