Bitcoin open interest hits 2-year high, BTC breaks above $51,000

Bitcoin has open interest Enhanced More than $11 billion for the first time in two years. The surge comes as the world’s most valuable coin recently dropped below $51,000, its highest level since December 2021.

Rising open interest and order book imbalance

According to Kaiko, a leading crypto analytics provider, this increase in open interest comes at a critical time for the coin. When prices crossed $48,000 on February 11, the order book imbalanced. Then, Kaiko noticed that there were bids $100 million higher than the asking bid.

Technically, whenever there is an imbalance in the order book with bids exceeding demand, it suggests that buyers are more willing and enthusiastic to make purchases at spot rates than sellers. Following this rebalance, prices surged over the following days and breached the psychological mark of $50,000 to exceed $51,500 at the time of writing on February 14.

An increase in open interest, especially when the market trend is high, is bullish. This means that more people are willing to participate in the market, and are expected to buck the trend. Subsequently, their participation translates into a more liquid market, leading to upward momentum.

Bitcoin is rising rapidly due to strong inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Over the past few weeks, spot Bitcoin ETF issuers have been rapidly accumulating the coin. The largest by far is BlackRock’s IBIT, which holds over 70,000 BTC.

As a result, prices are moving higher, which reflects higher demand directly linked to institutional participation. This positive sentiment and expectations of further price gains, despite the ongoing liquidation of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), are translating into higher open interest. Following court approval, GBTC has been converted into an ETF, joining others like Fidelity, which also offer similar products.

Genesis wants to sell GBTC; Will Bitcoin rise in March?

Even with the high optimism, there are potential clouds looming over the Bitcoin market. Genesis, a crypto lender under bankruptcy protection, wants the court to allow them to sell over $1.4 billion of GBTC.

If the court greenlights this move, there could be more liquidation pressure on BTC, potentially undoing recent gains. So far, the FTX estate has sold its GBTC, which is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion, with Bitcoin falling to a low of $39,500 in January.

In addition to these Bitcoin-specific events, the market is closely watching how the monetary policy landscape in the United States will evolve over the next few weeks. The United States Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in March, a potentially beneficial move for BTC.

