In the crypto world, few stories have been as captivating as Ripple’s journey over the past year. The legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cast a long shadow over the project, with some estimating it caused the blockchain company a massive loss of $200 million. However, what is truly remarkable is how XRP has not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger.

XRP’s immediate future

Lucky (@LLuciano_BTC), a respected name in the crypto community, shared A surprising revelation about the future of XRP. He asserted that the price of XRP may currently be much closer to $1 or $10 than most enthusiasts expect.

The self-proclaimed Bitcoin OG broke down the factors that make him bullish about XRP. These are the operational progress of Ripple and exciting projects on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ripple wins over SEC and partnership

Ripple’s legal victory against the SEC in July was a turning point for the project. This legal victory cleared the regulatory cloud hanging over XRP and sent a powerful message to the entire crypto industry.

What’s even more admirable is how Ripple wasted no time in taking advantage of this newfound clarity. The team immediately launched a series of strategic partnerships and integrations that have the potential to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape.

Of these, Lucky noted the growing use of Ripple payments with Bitstamp and Bitso. Ripple also resumed discussions with the Australian Freight and Trade Alliance (FTA) following its victory at the SEC.

The partnership with Uphold is another milestone highlighted by Lucky. Bringing more liquidity to the Ripple ecosystem improves the trading environment for XRP and paves the way for further expansion.

diversification of utilities

Lucky also mentioned Ripple’s work to broaden the utility of XRP on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The launch of non-fungible token (NFT) trading on XRPL is an important step forward. NFTs have taken the digital world by storm, and according to Lucky, Ripple’s entry into this space could open the door to a $1.6 billion market.

He also draws attention to the Xumm wallet, which has added more than 600,000 users in three months. This wallet is increasingly becoming a popular choice among XRP holders. Its user-friendly interface and robust features have contributed to its rapid adoption.

a promising outlook

Ripple’s strategic partnerships, utility expansion, and the success of the Zumm wallet are all contributing to the 22% bounce from its decline in August. In Lucky’s words, “If I’m honest, I would say that given the current ecosystem development, the $XRP price is not as far away from $1 or $10 as we think.”

Source: timestabloid.com