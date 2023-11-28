Bitcoin NFTs are reinvigorating crypto

Bitcoin NFTs are moving quickly. Image: ordinals.com

A new method of writing data directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain has added long-awaited utility to the native cryptocurrency, leading to an increase in network activity.

Bitcoin Ordinals are a method of identifying Satoshis, the smallest components of Bitcoin, and using them to directly add 4MB of data to the immutable Bitcoin blockchain – enough to store collectible images.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been here before with the non-fungible token (NFT) craze of 2020 and 2021.

Most of those NFT projects are completely worthless now.

While NFT projects proliferated on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and all sorts of other blockchains, Bitcoin did not have much of an NFT phase due to the age and design of the protocol.

That changed with the Taproot upgrade in late 2021, which opened the door for a developer named Casey Rodermer to create a way to identify individual satoshis – the smallest component of Bitcoin – and add indelible data to them.

In December 2022, Rodmore created the first Ordinals inscription and Bitcoin NFTs have been gaining popularity since then.

Named after the cryptocurrency’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, one Satoshi is one hundred millionth of one Bitcoin.

Rodmore found that each Satoshi can be tracked and thus has an inherent rarity that could make them valuable collectible digital artworks, similar to NFTs, available directly on the Bitcoin blockchain.

According to Rodmore, “Satoshi are numbered in the order of minting, and transferred from transaction input to transaction output first-in-first-out.”

“Both the numbering scheme and the transfer scheme depend on the order, the numbering scheme depends on the order in which Satoshi are mined, and the transfer scheme depends on the order of transaction inputs and outputs.

“Thus the name, ordinal.”

During last years craze many NFTs existed as cryptographic tokens pointing to other database locations.

Sometimes these were distributed databases such as the Interplanetary File Service (IPFS) but they were also pointing to centralized storage such as Google Drive folders.

Opponents at the time pointed out that there was no point in owning an individual token if whoever owned the Dropbox folder could change your ‘own’ image at any time.

This was not just a theoretical complaint either.

People swapped NFT images all the time, an act commonly known as ‘rug pulling’, which in at least one case involved replacing the original NFT images with photos of rugs.

In April this year, the creator of the Goblintown NFT collection transformed all of its images into a giant middle finger holding up three other middle fingers in protest over the marketplace not paying royalties to the artist.

By storing data directly on the blockchain, Bitcoin Ordinals avoid this problem and promote the worldview of ‘Bitcoin Maximalism’ which sees the native cryptocurrency as the only essential cryptocurrency.

The Ordinals Handbook states, “There is no way for an ordinal to reference off-chain content.”

“This makes inscriptions more durable, as the material cannot be lost, and rarer, as inscription creators must pay a fee proportionate to the size of the material.”

However, creating Bitcoin NFTs is not cheap, nor is it easy to do without using low- and no-code third-party services like Gamma and Xverse.

One estimate puts the cost of writing just 20KB of data into the Bitcoin ordinal at 435,000 Satoshi, or about $250.

These fees, as well as the popularity of ordinals, have seen Bitcoin transaction fees increase by 1,300 percent in November.

Source: ia.acs.org.au