Sotheby’s first sale of “inscriptions” created using the Bitcoin blockchain’s Ordinals protocol – from a pixelated collection called “Bitcoinshooms” – fetched nearly $450,000, or five times the highest estimate, making it the mainstream market for potentially tradable digital images. Marks. Increases enthusiasm. exposure. This is colloquially referred to as “NFT on Bitcoin.”

According to Derek, the auction that concluded on Wednesday included three images, including a pixelated avocado, which was valued at just over $100,000 and a design that appears to be taken from a mushroom from the Super Mario franchise, which was valued at $240,000. Was. There was a little more too. sold out. Parsons, a spokesman for the auction house. There were a total of 148 bids across the three lots, and more than two-thirds of all bidders were new to Sotheby’s.

“There are plans to do more soon,” Parsons wrote in an email.

The results are reminiscent of the frenzy that swept digital-asset markets a few years ago when digital artwork and non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” first began attracting lucrative sums, and attracted mainstream attention; An NFT by artist Beeple sold for $69 million at auction house Christie’s. However, many of those collections were built on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

Ordinals staking, which debuted late last year involving a new technology pioneered by Casey Rodermer on top of Bitcoin, has seen such popularity this year that it has created congestion on the distributed network and increased fees. Is. Which was introduced in 2009. Peer to peer payments. network.

there is debate rages There is an ongoing debate among Bitcoin users and developers over whether to filter transactions into NFT-like “inscriptions” created using the Ordinals project, in keeping with the approach of many advocates of native blockchains. They are not the main financial use.

So the idea that certain images could be considered high art could tilt the scale of debate toward profit interests.

three digital images arrive bitcoinshroom A collection of serial inscriptions by a pseudonymous artist Shrumatoshi According to Sotheby’s Website ,

The digital avocado, known as the “BIP39 seed”, was initially estimated to be worth $20,000 to $30,000, but it sold for $101,600.

