Bitcoin network fees surged nearly 1,400% in November as general signups dominated the major blockchains – Cryptosaurus.

Bitcoin (BTC) network fees are seeing a massive increase in November as demand for ordinals has increased across the major blockchains.

Cryptofees.info data shows that BTC transaction fees rose from $779,549 at the beginning of the month to a high of $11.63 million on November 17, an increase of 1,391%.

This figure has fallen slightly and is around $11,559 million.

Bitcoin Ordinals allow users to write digital assets, such as images and videos, into a single Satoshi or an individual unit of BTC, to create equivalent non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the crypto king’s network.

Dune Analytics blockchain tracker data shows that ordinals have come to dominate BTC transactions.

According to Dunne, the vast majority of BTC transactions during November involved ordinals, particularly those with text embedded in Satoshi, the smallest denomination of the leading crypto asset by market capitalization.

Dune also revealed that there have been 41,666,862 ordinal signups so far, generating fees of 2,809.5313 in BTC worth $102.901 million at the time of writing.

Earlier this week, widely followed crypto analyst The Flow Horse said that Ordinals (ORDI), the token associated with the BTC Ordinal Protocol, is showing signs of continuing its bullish momentum.

,[ORDI] It looks like he is going to take another step forward. ORDI remains elevated and is a new pair coming out of its first consolidation, with no warning signs of overheating.

At the time of writing ORDI is trading at $23.80, up 4.75% over the last 24 hours, while BTC is trading at $36,704, up marginally over the same time period.

