TL;DR

Bitcoin price rises to $100,000: Analyst Donalt estimates Bitcoin could reach $100,000 fueled by the 2024 BTC halving, with a potential high of $110,000 by 2025-2026 after a 150% increase this year. Short-term volatility concerns: DonAlt cautioned about short-term risks, stressing the importance of Bitcoin staying above $32,000 to avoid a bearish trend. On-chain metrics analysis: The recent increase in Bitcoin exchange netflows signals potential selling pressure, while the decrease in Open Interest signals less upcoming volatility.

Here’s when Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $100K

Bitcoin’s rally this year has been more than obvious, with its price up nearly 150% since January 1. The impressive performance has given many experts and analysts the opportunity to speculate whether the asset has a chance to reach the coveted $100,000 mark.

One person who believes such a scenario could play out is DonAlt, the man behind the popular YouTube channel Technical Roundup. He said that the upcoming BTC halving (scheduled for April 2024) could act as a catalyst and push the price above $100K:

“Maybe we’ll do something like that before we go down again – like $90,000, $100,000 [or] “$110,000 in 2026 or 2025 wouldn’t surprise me, but I think that’s what you’ll be seeing on the Bitcoin front.”

On the other hand, the analyst warned about risks in the short term, arguing that BTC’s valuation could fall in the near future and experience rapid price fluctuations.

“Monthly [chart] Still looking fine. The only thing you need is this area [$32,000] possess. If this area [$32,000] Unable to sustain, this is where you turn into a recession. “This is largely indicative of the higher time frame that we had here at $60,000,” he added.

Those who are curious to check out other interesting BTC price predictions can take a look at our dedicated video below:

A closer look at BTC on-chain metrics

Donalt is not an analyst who is projecting the price of BTC to skyrocket after the halving next year. However, it is worth looking at the current state of the leading digital asset and its potential trajectory in the short term.

According to data presented by CryptoQuant, Bitcoin exchange Netflow has produced some huge green candles over the past week. A shift in the exchanges from self-custody mode can be considered a bearish event as it increases immediate selling pressure.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s open interest has recently declined, suggesting that the asset may experience less volatility in the near future.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com