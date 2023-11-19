November 19, 2023
Bitcoin nears halving ‘target zone’ towards K BTC price


Bitcoin (BTC) is close to a key Fibonacci retracement level that could mark the top of its “pre-halving rally.”

This is according to crypto’s popular social media trader Titan, who on November 19 repeated BTC price aiming for $50,000 before halving.

Traders: $39,000 is the level before the halving BTC price target range

Bitcoin is facing stiff resistance and is moving back towards the $40,000 mark; Several attempts to break it in the last week have failed.

As Cointelegraph reported, the area below also holds importance for overall market profitability, with $39,000 likely being a breakeven point for those who bought during the 2021 bull run.

The crypto titan has also marked $39,000 as an important threshold – however, this time, as the low where BTC/USD should end up before the April 2024 block subsidy halving event.

“The pre-halving rally I told you about a year ago is about to reach its target zone between $39k-$50k,” he told X clients, adding, “Patience is the key.”

The update referenced an original post from December 2022, when Bitcoin was still preparing to recover from a trip to the two-year low of $15,600.

Then, the titan of crypto used Fibonacci retracement levels to predict a pre-halving peak of $50,000 – an increase of 220% at that time.

“Every cycle BTC had a rally before the halving. Those rallies topped the 61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone,” part of the comment. noted those days.

BTC/USD chart with Fibonacci retracement data. Source: Titan of Crypto/X

Consensus is growing on Bitcoin hitting higher highs

Other BTC price predictions give similar targets before the halving.

Related: Bitcoin Institutional Inflows To Surpass $1B In 2023 Amid BTC Supply Shortage

FilbFilb, co-founder of trading suite DecentTrader, continues to rate the area around $46,000 as a “likelihood,” despite not discounting the possibility of a decline in the BTC price between now and then.

However, what could happen after the halving is a more optimistic question for many, which includes forecasts of $130,000 or more by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, on the immediate downside, $30,900 has entered as a floor for Bitcoin’s next potential correction. Some argue that a move lower would be healthy to test liquidity, as well as a classic part of a Bitcoin market bullish trend.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, BTC/USD is currently trading at $36,500, having tracked sideways throughout the weekend.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com



