Bitcoin nears halving ‘target zone’ towards $50K BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) is close to a key Fibonacci retracement level that could mark the top of its “pre-halving rally.”
This is according to crypto’s popular social media trader Titan, who on November 19 repeated BTC price aiming for $50,000 before halving.
Traders: $39,000 is the level before the halving BTC price target range
Bitcoin is facing stiff resistance and is moving back towards the $40,000 mark; Several attempts to break it in the last week have failed.
As Cointelegraph reported, the area below also holds importance for overall market profitability, with $39,000 likely being a breakeven point for those who bought during the 2021 bull run.
The crypto titan has also marked $39,000 as an important threshold – however, this time, as the low where BTC/USD should end up before the April 2024 block subsidy halving event.
“The pre-halving rally I told you about a year ago is about to reach its target zone between $39k-$50k,” he told X clients, adding, “Patience is the key.”
The update referenced an original post from December 2022, when Bitcoin was still preparing to recover from a trip to the two-year low of $15,600.
Then, the titan of crypto used Fibonacci retracement levels to predict a pre-halving peak of $50,000 – an increase of 220% at that time.
“Every cycle BTC had a rally before the halving. Those rallies topped the 61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone,” part of the comment. noted those days.
BTC/USD chart with Fibonacci retracement data. Source: Titan of Crypto/X
Consensus is growing on Bitcoin hitting higher highs
Other BTC price predictions give similar targets before the halving.
FilbFilb, co-founder of trading suite DecentTrader, continues to rate the area around $46,000 as a “likelihood,” despite not discounting the possibility of a decline in the BTC price between now and then.
However, what could happen after the halving is a more optimistic question for many, which includes forecasts of $130,000 or more by the end of 2025.
Meanwhile, on the immediate downside, $30,900 has entered as a floor for Bitcoin’s next potential correction. Some argue that a move lower would be healthy to test liquidity, as well as a classic part of a Bitcoin market bullish trend.
According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, BTC/USD is currently trading at $36,500, having tracked sideways throughout the weekend.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView
This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.
